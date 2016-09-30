2 dead, 15 injured in fire at hospital in western Germany
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 30, 2016
BERLIN — Police say two people have died and 15 have been injured in a hospital fire in western Germany.
More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze at Bochum's Bergmannsheil hospital.
Police said in a statement that the fire appeared to have started in a patient's room on the 6th floor at about 2:30 a.m. CET Friday.
The Bergmannsheil hospital was built in 1888 to treat workers injured in the coal mines of the surrounding Ruhr area. It is considered one of the world's first specialist accident and emergency clinics.
