US Coast Guard in Hawaii searching for Chinese mariner

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing Chinese man, reported overdue while sailing aboard this 97-foot super trimaran from San Francisco to Shanghai, Oct. 25, 2016. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu received notification from Maritime Rescue Coordination Center China personnel that the vessel Quingdao China, with one person aboard, had not been heard from for 24 hours.

HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard in Hawaii is searching for a Chinese man attempting to set a sailing record from San Francisco to Shanghai.

The Coast Guard located Guo Chuan's 30-foot trimaran early Wednesday. Rescuers searched for the 51-year-old sailor, who is trying to set a solo sailing record.

He was the first Chinese person to sail around the world when he completed his trans-navigation of the globe in a 40-foot yacht in 2013, according to his website, guochaunracing.com. The website says his team lost contact with him about 9 p.m. Monday, Honolulu time (3 p.m. Tuesday, Beijing time).

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center China contacted the Coast Guard in Honolulu after not hearing from Chuan in 24 hours. The China rescue coordination center had been in constant contact with Chuan, who was not likely to miss scheduled calls, the Coast Guard said.

Chuan's racing boat, the Qingdao China, has an automatic identification system that showed it was 620 miles northwest of Oahu, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Tara Molle.

"A search plane was sent, which had located the boat but did not see Guo on deck," says a message on his website.

He left San Francisco on Oct. 18 to challenge the solo nonstop trans-Pacific world record, according to the site. The current speed record for that journey is 21 days and he was trying to sail from San Francisco to Shanghai within 20 days, the site says.

Chuan is healthy and regarded as a very experienced sailor, "so that gives us some hope," Molle said.