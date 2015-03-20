Search for star Chinese sailor suspended after boat found empty

SAN FRANCISCO (Tribune News Service) — A search for a missing Chinese sailor, who set out from San Francisco on what he hoped would be a record-breaking solo voyage, was suspended after rescuers boarded his floundering vessel in the Pacific Ocean and found no sign of him, officials said.

A Coast Guard search plane located Guo Chuan’s 97-foot sailboat Tuesday roughly 620 miles northwest from Oahu. But when rescuers boarded it late Wednesday, the sailor was missing and his life jacket was still on the boat, officials said.

"Mr. Chuan was a professional mariner with a deep passion for sailing," said Capt. Robert Hendrickson, chief of response for the Coast Guard’s 14th District in Hawaii. "Our thanks to our Navy partners who helped us search for this vessel in a timely manner so far from shore in an attempt to locate Mr. Chuan. Our deepest condolences go out not only to his family and friends but also to his racing team and the sailing community."

An experienced sailor, Guo, 50, had departed San Francisco on Oct. 18 in an effort to break the world record by reaching Shanghai in just 18 days, three days quicker than the world record of 21.

He had been in regular contact with family and officials back home in China, but his radio had been silent since late Monday, officials said.

A post from Guo’s sailing support team to a website maintained by them speculated on two possible scenarios of what could have led to an ocean disaster. Both involve difficult technical sail maneuvers for a solo sailor that could have been thrown off track by a “bad wave” that could have knocked a beam into the sailor, pushing him off the desk and into the ocean.

A Coast Guard search plane launched Tuesday from the Barbers Point military base in Hawaii initially located Guo’s trimaran vessel, the Quindao China.

A Navy helicopter reached the sailboat, named after Guo’s hometown, Wednesday, but rescuers said their repeated radio calls to the drifting vessel went unanswered.

Choppy seas and high winds prevented a rescue swimmer dropped into the Pacific Ocean via helicopter from reaching the Quindao China safely, the Coast Guard said.

An inflatable boat and crew were then deployed and were able to reach Guo’s multihull boat and conduct a search Wednesday that came up with no signs of the star sailor.

The Qindao China remained adrift Thursday, Coast Guard Officials said, with a downed mainsail and warning markings.

A notice to nearby mariners alerting them to the potential hazard has been issued, as well, and the missing sailor’s racing team is making arrangements to recover the vessel, the Coast Guard said.

Guo holds a world record for solo nonstop sailing around the world in a 40-foot yacht, a feat he accomplished in 2013 after a 138-day voyage that also made him the first person from China to sail around the globe on his own.

He broke another record in 2015 when he sailed nonstop around the Arctic Ocean’s northeast passage with crew members from France, Germany and Russia.

In an August interview with the No Frills Sailing blog, Guo said he only sleeps in short intervals during his perilous solo journeys.

“You have to be extremely vigilant throughout the journey as you are the only one on the boat. That means even if weather conditions are fairly stable you can only sleep for 20 minutes at most. If conditions worsen, you have to stay awake, however long it may take,” he said.

Visitors to Guo’s Facebook account maintained by his sailing support team were dismayed by news several called “terrible” and offered prayers that the missing sailor would somehow turn up safe and sound.

“I sure hope he's washed up on an island and having a Mai Tai,” one Facebook commenter wrote.

Others said they were waiting for the missing sailor to come back.

“Our (captain), we wait for you coming back soon safe and sound,” a commenter wrote.

