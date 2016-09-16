Coast Guard cadet gets year in prison for sex assault
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 16, 2016
NEW LONDON, Conn. — A Coast Guard cadet has been sentenced to a year in prison for sexual assault and dismissed from the service after being found guilty at a court-martial.
The Coast Guard says Michael Shermot was sentenced Friday by a military judge in Norfolk, Virginia. He was found guilty Thursday.
Shermot was a senior at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, when he was charged and suspended from the school in December. Authorities have not disclosed details of the sexual assault.
The Day newspaper of New London reports the assault was reported in West Chester, Pennsylvania, in September of last year. Shermot was charged with sexual assault by impairment, meaning the victim was not able to consent. He's from Shillington, Pennsylvania.
