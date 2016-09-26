Clinton, Trump trade barbs over Islamic State during first presidential debate

WASHINGTON — Sparks flew Monday night as Hillary Clinton, looking calm and polished, clashed with an occasionally flustered Donald Trump during the candidates’ first meeting on a debate stage.

The former secretary of state and the real estate mogul traded barbs repeatedly for 90 minutes, once clashing over the war against the Islamic State terror group in the middle of a discussion on tax policy.

“At least I have a plan to fight ISIS,” said Clinton, a dig at Trump’s claim on the campaign trail that he has a secret strategy to stamp out the group.

Trump shot back, saying Clinton was tipping her hand by publishing her own plans and would disappoint renowned World War II Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

“You are telling the enemy everything you want to do, no wonder you have been fighting ISIS your entire adult life,” Trump said.

Highly anticipated by millions of voters, it was a high-stakes faceoff for the candidates and after 18 months of campaigning in what has become one of the most unusual and polarizing presidential elections.

Clinton, who had been losing a lead in the polls, attempted to highlight her expertise after decades in government while portraying Trump as intemperate and risky for the country.

She hammered the billionaire political novice as irresponsible for threatening to attack Iranian military patrols that harass U.S. forces and suggesting Japan should consider developing nuclear weapons if it does not pay more for U.S. protection.

“That is not the right temperament to be commander in chief,” she said.

Trump criticized her comments and criticisms as “nothing but sound bytes,” painting the former senator and first lady as a career politician who helped created many of the country’s problems.

But the criticisms appeared at times to agitate Trump, who has been known for his brash campaigning style and bold takedowns of his GOP rivals in the primaries.

“I have a much better temperament than she has,” Trump said after a heated exchange. “I think my strongest asset by far is my temperament. I have a winning temperament.”

NBC News moderator Lester Holt provided some of the real-time fact-checking — mostly of Trump — that caused a flashpoint between the two campaigns over the weekend.

Holt pinned Trump down after he again made the discredited claim that he opposed the Iraq War prior to the 2003 invasion.

“I was against the war in Iraq,” Trump said and then claimed Fox News host Sean Hannity could verify his position because the two had private conversations before the war.

Holt stopped Trump and said: “The record shows otherwise.”

Holt also disputed Trump’s claims that he ended rumors that President Barack Obama, the first black president, was not born in the United States and that the IRS is keeping Trump from releasing his tax returns.

Clinton had enjoyed a lead over Trump after the Democratic and Republican conventions. But that lead has significantly narrowed according to a variety of recent polls, making the debate performance a make-or-break moment as a huge audience tuned in to see how the candidates would react to each other.

The race on Monday was “too close to call” and a dead heat, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

