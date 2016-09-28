Clinton reassures allies after Trump criticizes overseas base deals

Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump sparred over U.S. military alliances with South Korea and Japan during their first debate, with Trump calling on allies to pay more and Clinton attempting to reassure the two countries.

Trump’s criticisms Monday night reiterated earlier comments from the Republican primary season, when he alternated between accusing allies of not paying anything, or paying too little to support U.S. bases abroad.

“They do not pay us, but they should be paying us because we are providing a tremendous service and we’re losing a fortune,” Trump said. “That’s why we’re losing. We lose on everything.

“All I said is it’s very possible that if they don’t pay a fair share … they may have to defend themselves or they have to help us out,” he said, pointing to massive U.S. financial and trade deficits.

“I want to help all of our allies, but we are losing billions and billions of dollars,” he added. “We cannot be the policemen of the world.”

Japan pays an average of 189.3 billion yen ($1.9 billion) per year to support U.S. bases in the country as part of a five-year deal signed in 2015. Japan also spent 176 billion yen ($1.8 billion) in 2016 toward realignment of U.S. forces in the region, which includes transferring Marines to Guam in the 2020s.

U.S. bases in Japan cost $5.5 billion in 2016, a figure that doesn’t include $1 billion in Japan-provided labor, according to the Pentagon’s 2017 operation and maintenance overview. Half of the $5.5 billion went toward U.S. personnel paychecks and costs.

Washington lawmakers from both parties and senior military officials often refer to the U.S.-Japan security pact as a “cornerstone alliance” that has underwritten the post-World War II security and economic structure of the Asia-Pacific region.

Military assets in Japan are used to monitor and defend against potential missile attacks on the U.S. and its allies, mount counterterrorism operations and guarantee freedom of navigation for global trade, among other missions.

In response to Trump’s remarks, Clinton insisted the U.S. would honor its obligations.

“Words matter when you run for president,” Clinton said. “And they really matter when you are president. And I want to reassure our allies in Japan and South Korea and elsewhere that we have mutual defense treaties and we will honor them. It is essential that America’s word be good.”

U.S. and South Korean officials say Seoul paid nearly $850 million, or about half the total cost for the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed on the peninsula last year.

South Korea is monitoring the U.S. presidential election and how it might affect relations in the future, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck said Tuesday. But he insisted the alliance with the U.S. remains strong.

“I can tell you that our government has been contributing and playing a role to maintain and strengthen Korean-U.S. joint defense capability and provide stable conditions for [U.S. forces in Korea] to be stationed,” Cho said.

The issue has taken on added significance in the face of a growing nuclear and missile threat from North Korea.

Trump said he would rely more on Chinese and Iranian influence to rein in the communist country.

“Iran has power over North Korea, and when they made that horrible deal with Iran, they should have included that they do something with respect to North Korea,” he said.

Trump also slammed the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal that would establish rules for nearly 40 percent of the global economy, including the U.S. and Japan.

TPP’s supporters, including President Barack Obama and Republican House Speaker Rep. Paul Ryan, have stated that the 12-nation accord would create jobs and give the U.S. the chance to exert lasting, democratic influence over the Asia-Pacific’s economic structure.

Clinton once referred to the accord as the “gold standard” of trade deals, but announced opposition to the pact during the Democratic primaries.

TPP critics from various groups contend that the deal would send more U.S. jobs overseas, give multinational corporations rights to challenge U.S. law and limit health-care choices, among other grievances.

