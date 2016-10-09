Cleaning up the mess in the Middle East: Can new US president succeed where his predecessors stumbled?

An F-15 fighter flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker while supporting air operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria on March 24, 2016.

After 15 years of war in the Middle East and Afghanistan, the next president will face the same question that President Barack Obama wrestled with: Is the region important enough to America’s interests to justify a major commitment in military resources that might be better used in Europe and the Pacific?

Obama sought to shift military resources to the Pacific, where a rising China is competing for influence among America’s major trading partners and the threat of terrorism and the emergence of the Islamic State group have complicated that decision.

At the same time, the next president must respond to pressure from the American public to defeat the Islamic State group and avoid sending more U.S. troops to fight in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

“The Mideast may be the biggest immediate foreign policy challenge for the next president,” said Roy Gutman, an independent U.S. analyst and journalist based in Istanbul.

America’s political ties with its traditional allies in the region — Israel, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states — have frayed significantly under Obama’s administration. The downgrade is mainly due to Obama’s “pivot” to eastern Asia and the partial rapprochement with longtime rival Iran after last year’s nuclear deal designed to limit its nuclear weapons capability.

The collapse of oil and gas prices has also contributed to the realignment of a U.S. policy that, along with strong support for Israel, was the primary reason for America’s strategic commitment to the Middle East since World War II.

Missed opportunities

After leaving Iraq in 2011, the U.S. military has returned to limited operations during the past two years, with about 5,000 U.S. troops now deployed in Iraq and about 300 in Syria assisting the effort to defeat the Islamic State group, which overran large parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014. Though the tide has begun to turn, many critics say Washington’s initial response was too slow, and a chance was missed to inflict a decisive defeat on the terrorist group before it consolidated its positions.

“President Obama’s hands-off policy in the Syrian civil war caused deep distress in the region,” Gutman said. “His tilt toward Iran while seeking a nuclear arms deal threw America’s traditional Arab allies and Turkey off balance. And his go-slow approach to eliminate (the Islamic State group) has added to a growing insecurity in the region as a whole.”

U.S.-backed Iraqi and Kurdish forces are now positioning themselves to retake Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city. Military officials have predicted Mosul could be recaptured by year’s end. But Raqqa, the group’s capital in Syria, will probably be left for 2017.

Still, with the U.S. presidential election about a month away, there is no likelihood that the greater threat of terrorism emanating from the Middle East will subside any time soon.

Despite military efforts dedicated to its eradication, the threat — energized by instability in countries such as Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Somalia — has actually metastasized with the appearance of the Islamic State group and its self-declared caliphate.

Obstacles to disengaging

The next president will likely have to address the mismatch between the cooling political engagement in the Middle East and Afghanistan and the continuing military operations, said Ed Blanche, a longtime analyst who writes on security issues from Beirut, Lebanon.

“Currently, there just doesn’t seem to be a coherent policy,” he said.

Blanche predicted rather than heading down the slippery slope of military escalation in Iraq and Syria — where President Bashar Assad seems more securely in power than at any time since the war started in 2011 — the next administration would look to cut its losses and quickly disengage from the Middle East after the Islamic State group is sufficiently degraded.

“If the civil war in Syria can ever be resolved, it will be by Russia and Iran and not by the U.S.,” he said.

Other issues that will have to be dealt with include the war in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition of Persian Gulf autocracies has sought to defeat Houthi tribal rebels who have sectarian ties to Iran, and contentious relations with Israel.

“Israel is getting to feel a little lonely these days due to their cooling relations with the U.S. It isn’t just a question of (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Obama, but it’s on a wider scale,” Blanche said.

“The game has changed very significantly,” he said. “The way that things are developing in the Middle East, where Israel no longer has a credible threat from its neighbors, the need to keep it as a potential base has diminished greatly.”

In Yemen, the Saudis and their Gulf allies have adopted a go-it-alone policy without participation or interference from Washington. But they have made very little progress in the two-year war, despite overwhelming superiority in armaments and troop numbers.

“If they can’t handle a bunch of mountain hicks armed with [AK-47 assault rifles] in Yemen, what are they going to do with the Iranians? Rely on U.S. protection? But they’re in Yemen to prove to Washington that they don’t need the Americans anymore and that they can provide regional stability by themselves,” Blanche said.

Staying the course in Afghanistan

Unforeseen gains by Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan forced Obama in July to scrap plans to cut the number of U.S. troops there to 5,500 by the end of his presidency. When Obama leaves office in January, there will be roughly 8,400 troops in Afghanistan, more than 15 years since the overthrow of the Taliban regime in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington.

Independent analyst Helena Malikyar, an Afghan-American living in Kabul and a former senior researcher at the Afghan Institute of Rural Development, said America’s next commander in chief will need to take the threat posed by the Taliban seriously. The insurgents control more territory now than at any time since 2001 when a U.S.-led invasion ousted them from power.

The threat posed by the Islamic State group also lingers in eastern Afghanistan, despite a yearlong battle with the militants.

“The current path must be maintained if the next U.S. president wants to turn America’s longest war around and prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a launching pad for various international terrorist groups,” Malikyar said.

But she dismissed claims by some analysts that more foreign soldiers need to be deployed to the country.

“The new president need not increase troop levels in Afghanistan but must allow the U.S. military to become more active in direct combat, and fill the gaps in the Afghan security forces — notably, provision of equipment and creation of a viable air force.”

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton appears more inclined to intervene than Republican candidate Donald Trump, though neither has expressed a policy on how to handle the multiple crises.

Though neither candidate has formulated an alternative policy, governments in the region believe Clinton is likely to follow more closely Obama’s cautious approach and Trump could dis-engage swiftly from the region, said Bosko Jaksic, a foreign policy analyst with Belgrade’s Politika newspaper who has closely followed the Middle East since the 1980s. But some analysts also think the crises and strategic realignments will force the next administration to continue to focus on that region whether it wants to or not, he said.

