Carter: US-Philippines relationship is 'ironclad'

ABOARD THE USS CARL VINSON — Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said Thursday that the United States will continue to invest in five military bases in the Philippines as the relationship between the two countries remains “ironclad.”

But Carter’s remarks, made as part of a speech to sailors onboard the USS Carl Vinson in San Diego, come as new Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte has tried to distance his government from U.S. Influence, most recently by announcing the Philippines would cancel all future military exercises with the United States. Duterte also has demanded the withdrawal of U.S. special forces from the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.

Later Thursday, Carter will meet with Delfin Lorenzana, the Philippines defense secretary, in Hawaii as part of a regular meeting between the United States and 10 Southeast Asian defense ministers known as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN.

The speech onboard the Vinson on Thursday was described by a senior defense official as a preview to the ASEAN meeting, to set the stage for continuing discussions the ministers have on regional security.

In his speech, Carter said the continued focus on the ASEAN relationships marked the “third phase” of President Barack Obama’s efforts to rebalance America’s military and political influence in the Pacific region as China continues to develop economically and militarily. The third phase, which continues an effort started in 2012 to move more U.S. military assets to the region and shore up alliances there, “will continue to sharpen our military edge so we remain the most powerful military in the region and the security partner of choice,” Carter said.

To execute the first and second phases of the rebalance, the Pentagon made plans to shift 60 percent of its military assets to the region by 2020, and worked to strengthen the relationships with many of the countries that defense officials see the United States will need to counterbalance China’s rise and increased militarization of the South China Sea.

Carter has made multiple trips to the Pacific region during his tenure as defense secretary, signing new trade and military cooperation agreements with countries such as India, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan. The Philippines agreement, called the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, was considered an important part of the U.S. rebalance, particularly given the country’s proximity to the Spratly Islands, where China has claimed sovereignty. The agreement was signed in March between Carter and Gazmin Voltaire, the Philippines former defense secretary, and called for the United States to help modernize five Philippines bases in preparation for increased rotations of U.S. forces there.

Despite each of the recent maneuvers by Duterte to distance the Philippines from its U.S. ties, Carter and the Pentagon have continued to emphasize the agreement and that U.S. involvement will continue.

