Carter orders freeze on collection of National Guard bonuses

BRUSSELS — Defense Secretary Ash Carter has ordered efforts to reclaim re-enlistment bonuses from National Guardsmen who served in Iraq and Afghanistan to stop.

The Defense Finance and Accounting Service has pursued about 10,000 California National Guard soldiers who served in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan seeking to take back sign-up bonuses of $15,000 or more. The Defense Department has said the soldiers were not qualified to receive the money.

The story, first reported by The Los Angeles Times, has generated national outrage and a Congressional investigation.

On Wednesday in Brussels, Carter said the freeze would allow the Defense Department to review its process for reclaiming the payments. It does not mean that every servicemember’s debt will be forgiven.

“While some soldiers knew or should have known they were ineligible for benefits they were claiming, many others did not. About 2,000 have been asked, in keeping with the law, to repay erroneous payments,” Carter said.

Some servicemembers who have been targeted by the Defense Department to repay the bonuses have been able to appeal successfully. But the process “has simply moved too slowly and in some cases imposed unreasonable burdens on servicemembers. That is unacceptable,” Carter said.

The freeze will give the Defense Department time to review the appeal process to make certain it is fair to all servicemembers, he said.

Carter has tasked senior Pentagon personnel official, Peter Levine, to complete a review of the appeals process by Jan. 1.

