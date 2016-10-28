Blue Chromite drills focus on combat, humanitarian scenarios

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — Marine Corps and Navy integration will be the focus as the annual joint field training exercise Blue Chromite kicks off.

The U.S.-only exercise runs Oct. 29-Nov. 4 in the central, northern and Ie Shima training areas on Okinawa. It features Marine infantry and logistics battalions, air groups, and Navy and Military Sealift Command ships, a Marines statement said. Army and Air Force units will augment strategic lift capabilities by sea and air.

The exercise features both combat and humanitarian simulations that are designed to strengthen Navy and Marine “expeditionary, amphibious rapid-response capabilities” for any contingency in the region.

“Blue Chromite will test the Marine Corps’ fundamental expeditionary competencies to embark on amphibious ships in order to launch ashore via sea and air,” the statement said.

“The exercise allows forward-deployed Marines not traditionally embarked aboard U.S. naval vessels to integrate and practice amphibious operations as part of a robust set of response capabilities from a sea base. Leveraging a sea base gives Marine Corps forces flexibility to go where and when needed.”

Marine officials said the exercise features units organic to Okinawa so they can provide high-level and realistic training for an affordable price.

Participating units include two infantry battalions from the 3rd Marine Division, two 1st Marine Aircraft Wing air groups, two logistics battalions from 3rd Marine Logistics Group, the USS Green Bay, USNS Fall River, and the USAV Harpers Ferry.

