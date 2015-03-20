Womack hospital Whistleblower's courage to be honored

A former infection preventionist for Womack Army Medical Center who illuminated serious infection control issues will be recognized today for holding hospital officials accountable to providing a safe environment.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel is recognizing Teresa Gilbert as its 2016 Public Servant of the Year for exposing infection control issues at Womack. The award recognizes a whistleblower who demonstrated exceptional courage to bring to light a significant problem.

Gilbert, who left the hospital and settled a civil suit with the hospital in October 2015, said she was humbled to be recognized.

"All I wanted was to have things done right," Gilbert said. "If it was to continue on, it would have been a patient safety hazard."

She said she hopes her actions inspire other hospital employees to fearlessly speak out if they see risks that could hinder patient safety.

Gilbert's case dates to January 2014, when she contacted the Joint Commission, a nonprofit organization that accredits hospitals across the country, to report problems with Womack's infection control.

Some of the issues she complained about included the lack of an infection prevention control plan and the hospital failing to reduce the risk of infections associated with medical equipment, devices and supplies.

She said she tried for weeks to talk to administrators about the problems, but they refused to listen to her advice or correct the problems. Her complaint to the Joint Commission ― coupled with a patient death potentially stemming from safety issues at Womack ― brought the Joint Commission to the hospital.

Eventually, the Army launched an investigation and subsequently removed the hospital's chief and disciplined several managers.

Gilbert, however, faced reprisal, according to the Office of Special Counsel.

Her hours were cut in half, federal officials said. She was issued a letter of concern accusing her of failing to assist her coworkers for the same problems she spoke out against.

Gilbert was removed from her infection control duties and assigned to an administrative job without explanation, according to the Office of Special Counsel.

She later received a notice of proposed removal for inappropriately accessing a patient's medical information. The Office of Special Counsel found there was no basis for the proposed removal.

In October, the Army reached a settlement with Gilbert, but declined to say how much money was paid to her.

Womack officials released a statement denying any wrongdoing and that concerns regarding patient safety are taken seriously.

Carolyn Lerner, counsel for the Office of Special Counsel, lauded Gilbert's tenacity.

"When Miss Gilbert became concerned about the unacceptable risk of infection at Womack, she refused to stand idly by and watch," she said. "Teresa Gilbert is a true hero whose efforts likely saved the lives of soldiers at the Womack Army Hospital in North Carolina."

___

(c)2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.