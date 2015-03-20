Under Secretary of the Army visits Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Tribune News Service) — Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy visited Fort Jackson Thursday for a first-hand look at various aspects of Basic Combat Training.

In his first visit to Fort Jackson — the U.S. Army's largest and busiest training center — Murphy participated in early-morning physical training and a two-mile run with Fort Jackson soldiers. He later spoke at the weekly basic training graduation.

He noted that despite 15 years of ongoing war, only 1 percent of the nation’s 330 million people have served in the military. Of that 1 percent, he called the Army the nation’s “varsity team,” whether serving in combat zones, engaging in flood relief or supporting Ebola eradication efforts in Africa.

“We make a positive difference wherever we go,” said Murphy, a former member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne and a former U.S. Congressman from Pennsylvania.

At 42, Murphy is the youngest undersecretary of the Army in history. He was appointed by President Barack Obama on Jan. 4.

One of Murphy’s goals is expanding the Army’s Soldier for Life initiative, telling the new soldiers that they are joining a family. He also noted that after leaving the active duty military, that family continues to serve the nation in other capacities.

He noted that veterans are hired at a greater percentage than the general population; are 10 percent more likely to start a business; and are more likely to vote.

“Veterans are civic assets for our nation,” he said. “You will go on to do great things.”

