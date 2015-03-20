Uber and Fort Benning working to bring service on post

FORT BENNING, Ga. (Tribune News Service) — Army officials are working with Uber to bring the ride-sharing service onto post, according to a release on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation works with taxi companies like Uber that want to provide service to post. Those companies first have to comply with security requirements before their drivers can have access as independent contractors.

The release stated a potential Uber driver must pass a background check and have their vehicle inspected before entering a contract with MWR. After that, they will gain approval to operate on post.

“As always, we will move cautiously in the coming days to make sure drivers are thoroughly vetted for the safety of our community,” said Fort Benning spokeswoman Bridgett Siter in the statement.

No timeframe for bringing Uber onto post was specified in the release.

Uber began operating in the Columbus market on Tuesday. Uber officials said their drivers would not have access to Fort Benning and Phenix City/East Alabama with the exception of Auburn.

Uber Atlanta General Manager Luke Marklin said on Tuesday his company is working with the Department of Defense and not individual military installations to gain access for its drivers.

