Texas school stages surprise reunion for Army sergeant and his sons

In the middle of a talk Friday about his role as a Judson Independent School District police officer, Albert Espinoza looked at nearly 200 students seated on the floor of the Spring Meadows Elementary School library and asked who had family in the military.

Blake Reeves, 9 years old and in the fourth grade, sat up tall.

“My dad’s in the military,” he told the room. “Right now he’s in Korea.”

What Blake didn’t know was that his father, Army Sgt. William Wade, was down the street heading for the school, where minutes later he would be introduced as the last in a line of “community helpers” there to speak about their jobs.

When the door swung open, Blake recognized one person. “Mama!” he yelled. Then he froze for a couple of seconds, unsure of what he was seeing.

“Daddy!”

Blake and his brother, 5-year-old kindergartner Wayne Wade, ran to hug and kiss their father. They thought he wasn’t coming home until Christmas, said their mother, Amanda Wade.

The boys returned to their seats as William Wade, 27, talked about his job fixing computers for the Army. He had just returned from a year in Korea. He had been deployed two other times since he joined nine years ago.

“Not everybody in the Army goes around fighting the bad guys,” he said. “Some people have to stay back and help the good guys fight the bad guys.”

Plans for the surprise were set in motion when Amanda Wade contacted Wayne’s kindergarten teacher, Elaine Boliver. She wanted to surprise both her older sons at the same time with their father’s return. The couple’s youngest son, Jimmy Wade, 4, attends pre-kindergarten at Park Village Elementary.

The kindergartners at Spring Meadows had been talking about people who help the community, Boliver said. So she thought of bringing workers to speak to both sons’ grades, with William Wade walking in at the end.

Judson ISD, situated near Randolph Air Force Base and Fort Sam Houston, enrolls many students from military families.

“Military is part of our community and they help us in a great way,” Boliver said. When the surprise happened, she nearly cried.

“To see my kids light up and be so happy to see their father was amazing,” she said.

It didn’t happen as planned, and almost didn’t happen at all. William Wade’s 17-hour flight from Korea was delayed because of weather. A vice principal and the school counselor stalled for time, adding themselves to the list of speaking “community helpers” that already included the school nurse, Espinoza and a crew from the San Antonio Fire Department. Wade said if his flight had been delayed longer, he would not have made it home until Tuesday due to the government’s long Columbus Day weekend.

He will spend 20 days at home before transferring to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He’ll come home for Christmas, then his family will move with him to North Carolina.

Blake had only been reunited with his father for about 15 minutes, but he had one thing left to do before they all went home to relax.

“I’m gonna go see my friends,” Blake told his father. “Bye-bye.”

