Soldiers in Florida honored as best in the Army

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE (Tribune News Service) — During a ceremony at the Army’s 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)’s Liberty Chapel on Tuesday, there was one message that every speaker emphasized: The reason for the gathering was a big deal.

A very big deal, in fact.

The Forward Support Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th SFG (A) — known in-house as The Enforcers — was being recognized for winning the Secretary of Defense Field-Level Army Award for Maintenance Excellence.

“The Enforcers were selected for this award from out of all of THE Army,” 7th SFG (A) Deputy Commander Col. Robert Connell told the chapel full of soldiers. “The BIG Army, as in not just a command, but as in the entire Army. This is an incredible feat.”

Because of the fast pace and constantly changing nature of their mission, Special Forces units, Connell said, don’t normally enter — let alone win — Army-wide competitions.

Despite that the company was undermanned and in transition when evaluations began, the unit’s leadership decided to enter the competition, which measures excellence among maintenance organizations. The members of the company dedicated themselves to achieving a level of performance that made them stand out.

“The unit’s uncompromising standards and unparalleled dedication to mission have increased the operational readiness of the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and have directly contributed to the Nation’s strategic objectives,” the citation for the award stated. “The command maintenance program has executed in some of the harshest and most austere environmental conditions imaginable, with exemplary results.”

As the members of the unit stood at attention while the citation for the award was read, Col. Michael Lopez, assistant commandant of the U.S. Army Ordnance School, looked on with pride.

“This is a big deal,” he said with a smile. “The cornerstone of readiness for the Army is maintenance, and for this unit to be picked No. 1 in the whole Army says a lot about the leadership and the drive of the individuals involved.”

