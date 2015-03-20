'Smart Parachute' program tracks inventory

The Army has requested information on a possible "smart parachute" program that could help officials keep better track of cargo and personnel parachutes.

The program would need to use data received real-time from radio-frequency identification, or RFID, tags sown into parachutes.

The system would need to work with mobile devices, including phones, tablets and watches, and existing government systems.

RFID tags already are used to track the Army's parachutes.

The proposed Automated Parachute Management System IT Platform would need to support between 500 and 750 uses across approximately 150 locations worldwide.

It would help officials track the parachute inventory, as well as work flows related to parachute packing, chain of custody, maintenance and warehousing.

Officials also want the system to track personnel training and certifications, pack histories and jump status.

The "Request for Information," for the potential system was submitted earlier this month, according to the Federal Business Opportunities website, FBO.gov.

According to the notice, the Request for Information is part of a research effort to determine the scope of industry capabilities and interest and does not guarantee that Army leaders would pursue the project.

The research effort is led by the Army Airborne Board, which is based at Fort Bragg and led by the 18th Airborne Corps.

Specifically, the group is asking businesses to respond if they have off-the-shelf software to meet or exceed the Airborne Board's requirements.

Information from businesses is due later this month.

