Signal Corps Band no longer based at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Tribune News Service) — In a ceremony Friday, the 434th U.S. Army Signal Corps Band, which has been at Fort Gordon since the 1950s, cased its colors to align with its new unit out of Fort Jackson.

“It’s a sad day,” 1st Sgt. Lori Nix, who plays the bassoon and saxophone in the band, said immediately after the morning ceremony, “but it’s been an honor too.”

Fort officials said the 434th Army Band, which moved to its present location at then-Camp Gordon in 1955, was the longest continually serving unit at Fort Gordon. In 1985 by order of the Secretary of the Army, the band received its Distinctive Designation as The United States Army Signal Corps Band. Then in 2013, the unit learned it would be reflagged as a result of downsizing and budget cuts. Other bands have been seeing the same fate across the country.

During its time, the band has played at community and holiday events, celebratory events like graduations and events of mourning. The band has also traveled through the Southeast to perform at events or provide humanitarian relief such as after Hurricane Katrina. Band members, many of whom hold a masters or other degrees in music, said it’s an overall morale booster that is embraced by soldiers and civilians and speaks a “universal language” that allows them to communicate overseas even across language barriers.

“Music is that language that touches everyone,” Nix said.

During the ceremony, the 434th U.S Army Signal Corps Band’s flag was rolled up and cased in a protective sheath to signify the change. Band members from the 434th were then repatched as official members of the 282nd U.S. Army Band stationed at Fort Jackson.

Although the band members see changes, it might not be as visible to the public. For now, a detachment of 12 soldiers will remain at Fort Gordon and continue to provide music for events, but the long-term plan for the detachment is not clear. For large events, such as the annual Christmas concert, bandmates from Fort Jackson will train with those in the Fort Gordon detachment so shows can still be performed in both locations.

During the ceremony, two drum heads with signatures of the band members were presented to the museum to remember the historic move.

“I think we all know how much Augusta and the CSRA embraced the band,” Chief Warrant Officer 2 Thomas Jackson, commander of the 282nd Army Band at Fort Jackson, said of the Fort Gordon band’s impact.

