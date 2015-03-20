Selection to US Army All-American Bowl band has special meaning for Virginia senior

The annual U.S. Army All-American Bowl is a showcase for the country’s star football players, but there will be another group on the field that has put in the hard work to reach such a grand stage. The U.S. Army All-American Marching Band has also been adding members from across the country to participate in the Jan. 7 event at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

On Tuesday, the band Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped in Williamsburg, Va., welcoming Jamestown High senior tenor saxophone player Charles Logan Atkins.

Atkins – who goes by his middle name Logan – has a particularly strong connection with the military, as both of his parents served in the U.S. Army before retiring in 2010 as lieutenant colonels. Both served in Iraq and currently work as Army civilians at Virginia’s Fort Eustis.

“It’s an incredible honor,” said Logan Atkins, who has been playing the saxophone since he was in sixth grade. “To have the connection we do makes it feel that much better.”

Atkins was just 4 years old when his father, Lance, was deployed to Iraq, so he doesn’t remember the feeling of missing his dad. When his mother, Lauri, was deployed, that was a different story. Logan was 10 years old and in the fourth grade at the time, while his younger sister Laurna was 6 and his youngest sister Laina was 4.

“We all had a really hard time with her being gone,” Atkins said. “It was a very long six months. I spent a lot of time at home looking after my younger sisters. But we stayed strong for each other, supported each other. She called every day, but it was definitely a challenge, and I think I gained some leadership skills from that.”

Based on the nature of his parents’ work, the Atkins family has moved around quite a bit, from Fort Walker, Ala., to Fort Hood, Texas, to Fort Leavenworth, Kan., to as far away as the Yongsan Army Base in Seoul, South Korea. The family came back to the United States when Lance and Lauri Atkins started at Virginia’s Fort Monroe before retiring as lieutenant colonels just months apart.

Logan Atkins is set on having his own direct connection to the military as well, as he plans to join the U.S. Army. He is currently choosing between attending the University of Alabama where he would participate in the ROTC program as well as marching band, or Norwich (Vt.) University, the country’s oldest private military university.

“The fact that I plan on joining the Army, that furthers the connection,” said Atkins, who is also a member of his school’s crew team. “To see my parents talking to the soldiers at the ceremony, people they knew and had worked with, it adds to the honor.”

The Atkins’ story is one of 125 that will be on display for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band. The family’s bond with the military is time-tested, and Jan. 7 in San Antonio will be no doubt be a special day.

“I was at the airport when I found out he got into this event, and I yelled with excitement,” Lauri Atkins said. “We wouldn’t miss it. We’ve already bought our tickets.”

“It’s a large stage, and I plan on learning a lot from the marchers who may be better than I am,” Logan Atkins said. “We’re never truly perfect at what we do. There are always ways to learn more.”

