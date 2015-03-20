North Carolina DMV unveils special Fort Bragg office

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Troops, families and civilians on Fort Bragg can now skip the lines at other DMV offices and use a special location that opened on post Wednesday.

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, with state and installation leaders, officially opened the new Fort Bragg site within the Soldier Support Center off Normandy Drive.

The Fort Bragg office, which will be manned by four examiners, provides most DMV services, from changing addresses on licenses to driving tests.

The office is the first of its kind on Fort Bragg since 2008. It will be open Wednesday and Thursday on the second, third and fourth weeks of every month, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials said.

State officials said the new DMV, part of the state's Convenient Accessible Mobile Service Program, is an attempt to better serve military families.

Nick Tennyson, the state transportation secretary, said North Carolina tries to send the message that it cares about its troops. The Fort Bragg DMV is one of the ways the state is delivering tangible evidence of that message, he said.

Tennyson noted that for some troops and families, the DMV may be the first, and sometimes the only, interaction they have with their state government.

In a "soft opening" last week, the Fort Bragg DMV served 80 customers, officials said.

Once news of the office spreads across post, however, between 60 and 80 customers are expected each day.

That not only will help the DMV serve Fort Bragg residents, but also will lighten the load at neighboring DMV offices, such as the ones in Fayetteville.

Cornell Wilson, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said the Fort Bragg DMV helps the installation's troops by lightening "the load in their rucksacks."

He said the state was keen to look out for the wellbeing of troops stationed within the state.

Fort Bragg leaders welcomed the added services, but said the benefits go both ways.

"At Fort Bragg, we're doubly blessed and a blessing," said Justin Mitchell, deputy garrison commander.

"We're blessed specifically because Fort Bragg resides in the great state of North Carolina," Mitchell said, praising the support from the surrounding communities.

That support is vital to Fort Bragg, which can have 8,000 to 10,000 troops deployed on any given day, he said.

And Fort Bragg gives back, he said, through its $9 billion economic impact and the demands it places on those surrounding communities.

"We are part of what makes the quality of life in this area so great," Mitchell said. "We push people to have better quality of life, better services, more opportunities for everyone based on the fact that Fort Bragg is here, Fort Bragg is going to be here and Fort Bragg is the jewel of the nation."

The Fort Bragg DMV office highlights the state's new mobile DMV system, which replaced a fleet of modified recreational vehicles. Those vehicles would travel the state, but were limited by space and maintenance issues, Tennyson said.

The vehicles could be outfitted with only one service station, but required several employees to staff them and special wiring to ensure they worked.

"It took all sorts of basically hassle to get the thing to the site," Tennyson said. "It worked sometimes, and it didn't work sometimes."

The new mobile system comprises mobile offices - two of which can fit in a single large sport utility vehicle.

In the past, Tennyson said, the state often had to explain why the mobile DMV officers couldn't travel to communities. Now, he said, the state can focus on how it can expand those services to under-served parts of the state, including Fort Bragg.

"It's been a great thing," he said. "We're back."

