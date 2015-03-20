New Mexico National Guard unit to be welcomed home Friday

Brig. Gen. Tom Bump speaks to soldiers assigned to the New Mexico Army National Guard's 126th Military Police Company before their departure to the Middle East on Feb. 1, 2016 at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group at Fort Bliss.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Tribune News Service) — The New Mexico National Guard’s 126th Military Police Company, which deployed to Kuwait and other undisclosed southwestern Asia outposts in January, will be hosted to a yellow-ribbon welcome home ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday in the Albuquerque Convention Center’s Kiva Auditorium, according to Guard spokesman Joe Vigil.

About 120 soldiers with the 126th performed various military police custom inspections-type work while deployed, such as inspecting cargoes at maritime ports airports across the entire Middle East. They returned to the United States on Oct. 23 and have been going through the demobilization process at Fort Bliss, Texas.

