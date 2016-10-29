National Guard officer succeeds in infantry officer course

Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Katrina Simpson receives her artillery shoulder boards from her husband Mike Simpson and father, retired Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cornelius James Ware, during a commissioning ceremony Sept.11, 2015, at the State House in Concord, N.H. Simpson is the first female officer in the National Guard to graduate from the Army's infantry officer basic course.

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman has become the first female officer in the National Guard to graduate from the U.S. Army infantry officer basic course at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Katrina Simpson, of Londonderry, was one of 10 female lieutenants in a class of 166 to qualify as an infantry officer after completing the intensive, 17-week combat leadership school.

It was the first class to include female officers since Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced last year that all military occupations, including combat positions, would be open to women.

The 28-year-old Simpson is a platoon leader to the New Hampshire Army National Guard's Milford-based mountain infantry company. She'll return to Fort Benning in January for the pre-selection phase of Ranger School, a combat leadership course.

