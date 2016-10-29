National Guard officer succeeds in infantry officer course
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 29, 2016
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman has become the first female officer in the National Guard to graduate from the U.S. Army infantry officer basic course at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Katrina Simpson, of Londonderry, was one of 10 female lieutenants in a class of 166 to qualify as an infantry officer after completing the intensive, 17-week combat leadership school.
It was the first class to include female officers since Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced last year that all military occupations, including combat positions, would be open to women.
The 28-year-old Simpson is a platoon leader to the New Hampshire Army National Guard's Milford-based mountain infantry company. She'll return to Fort Benning in January for the pre-selection phase of Ranger School, a combat leadership course.
