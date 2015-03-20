Mock disaster helps Womack staff hone skills

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Ahead of a very real Hurricane Matthew, staff at Womack Army Medical Center hosted a mock disaster this week to hone their response skills.

The large Army hospital on Fort Bragg, which has the busiest emergency department in the force, simultaneously practiced evacuating parts of the hospital and coping with a disaster that caused dozens of serious injuries on post.

The training exercise took place over four hours Wednesday evening while Womack continued normal operations.

"It was great," said Marsha Lunt, Womack's emergency manager, after the training. "These exercises are extremely difficult to plan, train and execute. But each time we do these exercises, it gets better and better."

Lunt said the training, which happens at least once every six months, is invaluable for the hospital staff, which has to be prepared to respond quickly to disasters on Fort Bragg.

Wednesday's exercise also incorporated a relatively new aspect of the hospital's emergency operations - medical evacuation helicopter crews from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division.

Lt. Col. Sean Fortson, the chief of Womack's emergency department, said military helicopter crews supported the hospital before the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Because of the wars, that capability was forward deployed and we didn't have that," he said. Instead, contractors filled in as needed.

But for the last few weeks, C Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion has been providing MEDEVAC support to the Fort Bragg community.

It is ready to respond to training accidents and other emergencies, Fortson said. And it also has helped transfer patients to other hospitals.

Fortson said the hospital is establishing a critical care team to work directly with the MEDEVAC crews.

On Wednesday, a helicopter crew stood ready to help transfer seriously wounded mock patients from Womack to Duke University Hospital as part of the disaster scenario.

The mock patients suffered from different injuries caused by a traffic pileup that injured more than 20 people.

At the same time, officials in another part of the hospital practiced their evacuation plan, carrying patients down stairwells in medical sleds.

Lunt said Womack must be able to surge its emergency room support, even as it responds to a disaster elsewhere in the building that may require evacuation.

"It's a large facility," she said. "We have to be able to do that. When we train we go worst case."

Fortson said he was pleased with the hospital's response to the mock disaster.

"Every time we do these we learn something new," he said. "We just get a little bit better."

