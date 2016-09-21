Louisiana Guard to open $13.5 million Franklinton Readiness Center

FRANKLINTON, La. — The Louisiana National Guard is set to open its new $13.5 million Readiness Center in Franklinton.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Thursday.

The National Guard said in a news release the Readiness Center will serve as headquarters for roughly 105 soldiers of the LANG's 843rd Horizontal Engineer Company, 205th Engineer Battalion. It is replacing the original center that was built in 1975 and sustained heavy damage from Hurricane Isaac in 2012.

The new state-of-the art center was completed July 15 and covers more than 30,000 square feet.