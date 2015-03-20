Joint Special Operations Command memorial planned at Fort Bragg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Veterans of the U.S. military's most secretive command are building a grand display to honor the sacrifices of fallen comrades and those who laid the foundation for Joint Special Operations Command.

The planned memorial within the JSOC compound on Fort Bragg is set to be unveiled later this year.

It will incorporate artifacts from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, including steel from the fallen World Trade Center in New York, limestone from the Pentagon and soil and rocks from the Shanksville, Pennsylvania, crash site of Flight 93.

The memorial also will include a wall adorned with more than 150 gold stars, one for each of the troops from within the command who have been killed during combat in JSOC's 35-year history.

Officials with the Joint Special Operations Association, a nonprofit organization leading the memorial efforts, said they hope to add to the monuments under construction to create a memorial plaza, honoring fallen members of the command, foreign allies, enabling forces not officially assigned to JSOC and military working dogs.

Tony de la Vega, president of the Joint Special Operations Association and a retired sergeant major, said the memorial has been in the works since 2013.

The command is largely shrouded in secrecy with little public acknowledgement of its makeup or specific missions. Officially, the command is "charged to study special operations requirements and techniques, ensure interoperability and equipment standardization, plan and conduct special operations exercises and training, and develop joint special operations tactics."

That mission has led to its involvement in every war and contingency operation since its founding in 1980.

JSOC is comprised of soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and civilians. It is known to be the higher headquarters for some of the nation's most elite military units, including 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta - more commonly known as Delta Force - and SEAL Team 6.

Units within the command have their own memorials. This will be the first monument to pay homage to the collective sacrifice of the command and its units.

Efforts to construct the memorial began when veterans noted a glaring absence within the command, de la Vega said.

"We knew there was a memorial that was missing," he said. "It was one of those things folks talked about."

Officials with the Joint Special Operations Association first commissioned a painting, "The Unblinking Eye," from artist Matt Hall. Prints were sold to raise seed money for the memorial.

Discussions about what the memorial should look like spurred the inclusion of the 9/11 artifacts. De la Vega said the use of the artifacts was seen as a way to note a day that had a significant impact in the command's history and turned the nation's attention to the war on terror.

"Everything changed after 9/11," de la Vega said. "There became a laser-like focus within the command to support our nation's efforts."

Originally, 9/11 steel was to be forged into a large spear, a familiar JSOC symbol. That idea was reworked to have the steel forged into the four crossed swords of the command's emblem.

The association also reached out to the Pentagon and made a formal request for five pieces of limestone salvaged from the attack there. Those pieces form the base of the large JSOC emblem in front of the memorial wall.

"Then we realized we had 9/11 steel. We had limestone from 9/11," de la Vega said.

But something was missing.

The organization reached out to a retired police inspector from New Jersey, a first responder during the 9/11 attacks, who helped them get soil and sand from the Flight 93 crash site. That soil was used to fill the base of the emblem.

"It's very symbolic," de la Vega said. "Since 9/11, JSOC really recreated itself. There was such a fundamental facelift in our organization."

But de la Vega said the memorial will honor more than just the command's more recent history. It also will pay respect to the foundation of the command with the memorial's literal foundation.

The wall of gold stars, which also will include the symbols of each of JSOC's subordinate units and a quote from President Teddy Roosevelt, will sit on a foundation embedded with sand and pebbles from the Desert One crash site.

That's the site where eight service members, forerunners to JSOC, were killed during the attempted rescue of U.S. hostages in Iran. Operation Eagle Claw, as it was known, predates the 1980 creation of JSOC, but would serve as the impetus for the command, de la Vega said. The memorial will have eight special gold stars to honor those killed in the operation.

"That symbolizes the foundation of Eagle Claw and honors the men who had the guts to try," he said.

"Our mettle was forged in that event," de la Vega added. "We're proud that we're able to pay tribute to Eagle Claw veterans and to those men and those units who have sacrificed so much since the creation of JSOC."

Much of the money for the memorial - estimated to cost $410,000 - has come from individual donations from veterans and corporate support.

The memorial will be in the heart of the restricted JSOC compound. De la Vega said some have lamented the fact it would not be publicly accessible. But he said leaders feel it's fitting that it remain as well protected as the command itself.

"This is to pay tribute to these guys and to their units," he said. "It is to remind the folks who work on the compound what this is all about. It's an in your face reminder of the true costs of what we stand for."

The association also has pledged to provide support to current JSOC families through scholarships and other means. And it is committed to supporting what is expected to become a "living memorial," with future additions and additional monuments.

"We know that we're in this for the long haul," de la Vega said.

Military editor Drew Brooks can be reached at brooksd@fayobserver.com

©2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

