Fort Jackson soldier accused in multiple sex assaults indicted on new charges

LILLINGTON, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A grand jury has indicted an Army soldier accused of sexually assaulting at least two people in Harnett County in 2013.

Oscar Lamar Rodriguez, 37, of Columbia, South Carolina, has been held in the Harnett County Detention Center since March 28, 2014, when he was arrested.

He was charged Thursday with five counts of second-degree sex offense and two counts of second-degree rape, a Harnett County sheriff's report said.

The charges were made through superseding indictments, which replace previous charges.

Rodriguez was a staff sergeant stationed at Fort Jackson in Columbia when he was accused of forcibly entering the bedrooms of two Harnett County residents in 2013 and engaging in multiple sexual assaults.

In February 2014, the Sheriff's Office obtained warrants against Rodriguez charging him with the rape and sexual offense charges, as well as taking indecent liberties with a child, sexual battery, crimes against nature and first-degree burglary.

The latter charges have been replaced with the new indictment.

Rodriguez, who was a military police officer, fled to Puerto Rico, prompting the U.S. Army to issue a warrant charging him with desertion.

Federal marshals arrested him in March 2014 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, and he was later extradited to Harnett County.

His bail, at that time, was set at $2 million.

With the new indictments, another $70,000 bail has been added to that amount.

———

©2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

