Fort Jackson offers tour to let public see how soldiers train

FORT JACKSON, S.C. — Get a chance to eat Army chow, get yelled at by drill sergeants and blast away with a simulated rifle during a public tour of the Army's largest training installation.

Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson is inviting the public to visit Fort Jackson. The eight-hour tour is on Oct. 20, but Thursday is the last day to register.

The tour reveals what happens during the soldiers' first days in the military. Visitors tour training sites, see a military graduation and spend a lot of time walking.

Lunch costs $5.55. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and is open to people 13 and older. Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to register please call Fort Jackson Community Relations at (803) 751-1474.