EOD team detonates artillery round at NJ school built at former military base
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 7, 2016
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police say they've detonated an old explosive device found several hundred yards away from a New Jersey school that's built on the site of a former military base.
Mantua Police Chief Rodney Sawyer tells NJ.com a crew was clearing grounds in a wooded area on the property of Gloucester County Christian School in Mantua Township late Thursday afternoon when they discovered a piece of artillery.
Sawyer says students in after-school and sports programs were evacuated. A team from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst performed a controlled detonation of the explosive. No one was hurt.
Police say classes on Friday have been cancelled so authorities can look from more explosives.
