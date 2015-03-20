Budget stability a major challenge to Army Reserve

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — The nation's Army Reserve is the most combat-ready, capable and lethal it has been in its history, Army leaders said.

With a renewed focus on readiness that's aimed at providing an operational Reserve rather than a strategic Reserve, leaders have reshaped how the force trains and how it supports combatant commanders.

The soldiers, leaders said, play important roles across the globe, from Iraq and Afghanistan to deterrence efforts in Europe and development efforts in Africa.

But while the Reserve is more active than it has been in recent history, it also is working with constrained resources.

Budget stability is a major challenge to the Reserve's missions, said Mike Maxwell, director of resource management and materiel and chief financial officer for the Army Reserve.

Maxwell spoke Wednesday at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington, which included several forums focused on the 200,000-soldier strong Reserve force.

The Reserve provides the majority of conventional civil affairs, psychological operations and quartermaster troops. It's also home to half the Army's medical force and a hefty percentage of engineers, military intelligence and military police.

Its budget accounts for 6 percent of the Army base budget.

And among its $7.6 billion budget, the majority of what the Army Reserve spends is in the form of personnel costs, which account for $4.8 billion.

That leaves $2.7 billion for operations and maintenance and $148 million for needed military construction.

In remarks during AUSA, the chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of Army Reserve Command, Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, said his focus was on building, sustaining and leading the most combat ready Reserve force America has ever seen.

But to do that, the force is balancing risk across its command as resources are split between ongoing requirements across the globe, where thousands of Reserve soldiers are deployed, to readiness for future missions marred by the uncertainty of threats of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

At the same time, the force is having to decide in some areas between training, which affects short-term readiness, and modernization, which affects long-term readiness.

Maxwell said Army budgets have been unstable for eight years, subject to long fights in Congress.

With the new fiscal year starting this month, the force is again working under a continuing resolution, rather than its submitted budget. Such a resolution continues pre-existing appropriations based on the most recent approved budget.

In other forums at AUSA, Army leaders noted that the continuing resolution extends last year's budget, which was submitted to Congress two years ago — before the resurgence of Russian aggression in Europe, the emergence of the Islamic State in the Middle East and an uptick in Chinese provocation in the Pacific.

Maxwell said the Army Reserve, like other Army commands, has had to evolve on the fly to help address those threats.

"The evolution is ongoing," he said.

As part of that evolution, leaders are thinking long and hard about the requirements placed on the force and how those may affect future readiness.

"That is the history of resource allocation," Maxwell said. "What is the balance? What you spend on today versus what you need to spend to posture for the future."

Finding that balance takes more than a single budget, Maxwell said. That's why it's so important for Congress to provide stability in the defense budget.

"We would certainly like to see a regular order and not have to deal with a continuing resolution," Maxwell said. "The challenge for us is the long-term continuing resolutions, which limit the ability to carry out plans for 2017 based on a 2016 budget."

Military editor Drew Brooks can be reached at brooksd@fayobserver.com

©2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

