Bergdahl prosecutors push back against efforts to disqualify general

Prosecutors are pushing back against efforts by lawyers for alleged deserter Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to have Gen. Robert Abrams disqualified as the court-martial convening authority, saying the defense team's issues are with the decades-old military justice system.

Bergdahl's lawyers said they know of at least two times Abrams has met with prosecutors behind closed-doors for consultation. They called the conversations a "flagrant disregard of his obligations as an official statutorily charged with the performance of judicial acts" in a motion they filed earlier this month.

Lt. Col. Frank Rosenblatt, one of Bergdahl's lawyers, said that the conversations are inappropriate. Abrams, the four-star general over U.S. Forces Command, referred the charges against Bergdahl for court-martial.

"We believe this issue is one of the most important issues taken up in a court-martial in a long time," he said, during a motions hearing at Fort Bragg on Wednesday. "The defense's position on this is common sense."

In one of those instances, defense lawyers said, prosecutors went to Abrams to draft an affidavit regarding the general's decision to burn letters mailed to him from people commenting on the case.

Rosenblatt said he believes the private conversations could sway future actions taken by Abrams. He said the conversations diminish the defense's ability to know what's going on in the case, the public's confidence in the military justice system and the control that Col. Jeffery Nance ― the military judge overseeing the proceedings ― can exercise.

"Our (military justice) system is subject to criticism by outsiders," Rosenblatt said. "Gen. Abrams collaboration with prosecutors tends to undermine what's good about our system."

Maj. Justin Oshana, government prosecutor, pushed back, saying there is no rule or law that prevents prosecutors from contacting Abrams.

"What this ultimately comes down to is the defense is dissatisfied not with his communication, but with the law itself," he said.

Nance said he would make a ruling in writing.

Bergdahl is charged with desertion with intent to shirk important or hazardous duty and misbehavior before the enemy by endangering the safety of a command, unit or place. The misbehavior charge carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The defense first asked Nance to remove Abrams in a motion filed Aug. 12.

They argued Abrams should be disqualified because he was significantly involved with Bergdahl's case before referral, declined to read comments from a report recommending no jail time and burned letters that could have been relevant to their defense.

Abrams was called to the Fort Bragg courtroom in August to testify to his involvement in burning the letters and whether he felt pressure from Sen. John McCain to pursue the court-martial.

Abrams, the commander of U.S. Army Forces Command, said he wasn't's swayed by comments from the public or McCain before referring desertion charges. He testified that he understood his responsibilities and duty to remain fair and impartial.

Bergdahl walked off a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was a captive of the Taliban for nearly five years. He was released in May 2014 in exchange for prisoners being held at the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay.

Bergdahl has said he left the base to catch the attention of military brass. He wanted to warn them about what he believed were serious problems with leadership in his unit.

The court-martial was initially scheduled to begin Aug. 8 at Fort Bragg but has been pushed back to Feb. 6. The judge could set a new trial date when the parties reconvene for a pretrial motions hearing on Nov. 14.

___

(c)2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.