Army Corps plans to move forward with flood diversion plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it's moving ahead with a planned flood diversion project to protect the Fargo-Moorhead area, even though Minnesota denied a key permit for the project.

The Corps said in a statement Wednesday it anticipates awarding its first contract for the project this month. It'll be for building a diversion inlet in North Dakota. No construction is planned in Minnesota until 2019.

The Corps says it's committed to working with Minnesota to address its concerns and completing the project.

But the St. Paul district commander, Col. Sam Calkins, says relying on emergency measures such as sandbagging, as Minnesota regulators advocate, is not a long-term solution. He says the potential loss of life and economic losses that would result if emergency measures fail are not acceptable.

