2-star general's July death was suicide, says Army

The Army announced Friday that the July 31 death of Maj. Gen. John Rossi was caused by suicide.

"This is a tremendous loss for the Rossi family and, indeed, our entire Army family," an Army spokesman said in an email statement.

Rossi's death is a "painful reminder of the tragedy of suicide," the statement said.

Rossi, the former commanding general at Fort Sill, Okla., died Sunday July 31, at Redstone Arsenal, an Army installation near Huntsville, Ala., officials at the post said.

Rossi left Fort Sill last month to head up the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command at Redstone Arsenal. John Cummings, a Redstone Arsenal spokesman, said Rossi arrived on post about a week before his death, but hadn't taken command of the missile defense command.

The Army statement acknowledged that suicide affects young people more than any other demographic in the United States and is the second leading cause of death nationwide. But recent data shows that middle-aged Americans are the "fastest-growing, at-risk population. Suicide knows no common race or age, gender or position."

A native of Long Island, N.Y., Rossi graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., in 1983 and was commissioned as an air defense artillery officer.

He served in South Korea, Germany, Iraq and southwest Asia, as well as several assignments in the United States, before coming to Fort Sill in 2014. He remained at the southwest Oklahoma post until he relinquished command at a ceremony last month.

In 2009, Rossi served as effects coordinator at Fort Hood, Texas, when Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others in a shooting rampage. In the days after the shooting, Rossi acted as the post's spokesman, briefing journalists at a number of news conferences as details about the incident came to light.

Rossi's survivors include his wife, Liz, their three children and one grandchild.

In a statement, the Rossi family asked for continued prayers as well as time and space to grieve in private.

"To the Army, he was Maj. Gen. Rossi - to us, he was John...husband...dad," the statement said.

The Oklahoman of Oklahoma City, Okla., contributed to this report.

