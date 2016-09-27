Mexico rights body: Army killings of 6 civilians unjustified

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission has determined that soldiers killed six civilians without justification in a 2012 incident in the southern state of Guerrero.

The governmental commission says a group of about 20 soldiers pulled the two minors and four adults out of a party. They then allegedly took the victims to a field and shot them.

The army said at the time that the deaths were the result of a confrontation. But the commission found that the victims were unarmed and in custody and thus "did not represent a threat to the military personnel."

The commission recommended the army pay damages to the victims' families in its finding issued Monday.

