Mexico rights body: Army killings of 6 civilians unjustified
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 27, 2016
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission has determined that soldiers killed six civilians without justification in a 2012 incident in the southern state of Guerrero.
The governmental commission says a group of about 20 soldiers pulled the two minors and four adults out of a party. They then allegedly took the victims to a field and shot them.
The army said at the time that the deaths were the result of a confrontation. But the commission found that the victims were unarmed and in custody and thus "did not represent a threat to the military personnel."
The commission recommended the army pay damages to the victims' families in its finding issued Monday.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US says it destroyed Islamic State chemical threat in Iraq
Carter cites progress in inflicting a ‘lasting defeat’ on Islamic State
Tight security as annual Oktoberfest opens in Munich
Eisenhower sailor's surprise birth on deployment was rare, but it wasn't a first
Contested VA reform bill going up for debate in House
US forces are using white phosphorus munitions in Iraq, but it's unclear exactly how