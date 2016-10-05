Quantcast

Colombia's leader, predecessor discuss defeated peace accord

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 5, 2016

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia's government is advancing in talks with the opposition as it tries to save a peace accord with leftist rebels that was narrowly rejected by voters.

President Juan Manuel Santos met Wednesday with his predecessor, Alvaro Uribe, for several hours. The two agreed to form a commission that will begin meeting Thursday to evaluate ways to improve the accord signed last month with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Uribe helped elect Santos but the two later split and hadn't met since 2011.

The hardliner Uribe led the grassroots campaign against the peace deal, capitalizing on widespread hatred of the FARC.

It's not clear whether the rebels will agree to reopen talks. But Uribe is pushing for stiffer punishment of the rebels and limits on their future participation in politics.

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos delivers a statement to the press after meeting with former President Alvaro Uribe and other opposition leaders at the presidential palace in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Uribe was a vocal critic of a peace deal signed between the Colombian government and rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, and led a successful campaign for voters that narrowly reject the deal in a referendum, delivering a major setback to Santos.
Fernando Vergara/AP

related articles

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news