Airstrike kills key Islamic State leader
By TARA COPP | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 16, 2016
WASHINGTON – A U.S.-coalition airstrike on Sept. 7 killed the Islamic State group’s minister of information, the Pentagon announced Friday.
The airstrike took place near Raqqah, which the terrorist group uses as its headquarters in Syria, and killed Wa’il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad, known as “Dr. Wa’il,” Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said in a prepared statement.
“Wa’il oversaw [the Islamic State group’s] production of terrorist propaganda videos showing torture and executions,” Cook said.
Wa’il was the second high-profile Islamic State group official killed in recent weeks. On Aug. 30, another airstrike killed Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, the group’s spokesman and a key plotter of attacks outside Syria, the Pentagon said.
Russia and the United States have reported conducting airstrikes around Raqqah, and Russia had announced earlier that it was to be credited for al-Adnani’s death, a claim the Pentagon disputed.
