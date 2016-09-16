New Mexico delegates push for F-16s to move to Holloman

A Thunderbirds Solo pilot flies an F-16 during the Air Commandos on The High Plains Air Show, May 28, 2016, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Jason Couillard/U.S. Air Force

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — Congressional delegates from New Mexico are pushing for the U.S. Air Force to relocate F-16 squadrons to Holloman Air Force Base.

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Rep. Steve Pearce met Thursday with Air Force Under Secretary Lisa Disbrow to make their case for expanding the mission of the southern New Mexico base to include F-16 training units.

Their first plea came in a letter sent last month to top military officials.

Pearce said Thursday that Holloman is a premier base for training pilots due to its restricted airspace and favorable weather.

The Air Force plans to move F-16s from Hill Air Force Base in Utah to make room for new F-35s.

The delegation says a decision on where to send the F-16s is expected within months.

