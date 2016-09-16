New Mexico delegates push for F-16s to move to Holloman
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 16, 2016
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — Congressional delegates from New Mexico are pushing for the U.S. Air Force to relocate F-16 squadrons to Holloman Air Force Base.
U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Rep. Steve Pearce met Thursday with Air Force Under Secretary Lisa Disbrow to make their case for expanding the mission of the southern New Mexico base to include F-16 training units.
Their first plea came in a letter sent last month to top military officials.
Pearce said Thursday that Holloman is a premier base for training pilots due to its restricted airspace and favorable weather.
The Air Force plans to move F-16s from Hill Air Force Base in Utah to make room for new F-35s.
The delegation says a decision on where to send the F-16s is expected within months.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
more top news
Wave of bombings in Syria claimed by Islamic State kill at least 48
Clinton recovering after health episode, cancels Calif. trip
Army pulls postgame football video after prayer complaints
Combined Resolve VII marks final Europe rotation for Fort Stewart unit
Navy secretary defends his unusual picks for ship names
New U.S. Naval War College institute zeroes in on maritime Russia
from around the web