Memorial honors Beale U-2 pilot, a 20-year military veteran

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — A memorial Thursday morning was held honoring the memory of Lt. Col. Ira Steve “Shooter” Eadie, the U-2 spy plane pilot who died when his aircraft crashed Sept. 20 in the Sutter Buttes shortly after takeoff.

Eadie was killed Sept. 20 after ejecting from his plane shortly before it crashed. A second pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries upon ejection and is recovering.

The time of the 9:01 a.m. memorial at Beale Air Force Base coincided with the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, the unit to which Eadie was assigned.

The crash remains under investigation. U-2 flights in and out of Beale Air Force Base have resumed.

Dignitaries, family and airmen were gathering in a hanger on the base to remember Eadie, a 20-year member of the military, father of six and grandfather of a baby girl. A flyover is scheduled as part of the memorial.

A “Youcaring” account has been set up in Eadie’s name. Funds from the effort will go to the family to help with travel expenses, unforeseen funeral costs and college funds for the dead airman’s children.

A total of $98,000 has been raised toward a goal of $120,000.

