Former airman to receive Silver Star in Fort Bragg ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Airman 1st Class Benjamin Hutchins risked his life in an attempt to save two Fort Bragg paratroopers.

For those heroics, and actions in a firefight days after the 2009 rescue attempt, Hutchins will receive the Silver Star in a ceremony on Fort Bragg in November.

The medal is the U.S. military's third-highest decoration for valor, awarded for gallantry in action against an enemy of the United States.

Hutchins, who was originally nominated for a lower award, learned he would be receiving the honor in July, according to officials with Air Combat Command.

The award was publicly announced last week by Gen. Hawk Carlisle, commander of Air Combat Command.

Speaking during the Air Force Association's Air, Space and Cyber Command Conference, Carlisle singled out Hutchins, a tactical air control party member, as one of the airmen who helped make the Air Force great.

He told the tale of Hutchins' heroics on the event stage, explaining how the airman - deployed to Afghanistan with soldiers from the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division - was part of a group sent to retrieve an aerial resupply.

That supply came in the early hours of a cold November morning, and it caught the attention of more than just friendly forces.

As enemy fighters moved in on their positions, one of the bundles landed in the Bala Murghab River, Carlisle said. And the two soldiers who originally went to retrieve it were unprepared for the might of the river.

"They don't anticipate the swiftness of the current in the river and they are swept away," he said.

According to an award citation, Hutchins dropped his personal protective gear, or "battle rattle," and dove into the frigid water to try and save the soldiers, Sgt. Brandon Islip and Spc. Benjamin Sherman.

At the same time, enemy forces that were attracted by the falling supplies arrived on the opposite bank of the river and opened fire.

"Airman Hutchins, despite the onslaught of enemy fire, refused to leave the two soldiers and persisted in his recovery attempt," the citation states.

Over the course of an hour of searching, Hutchins repeatedly ducked underwater looking for the soldiers. When coming up for air, he exposed only his mouth and nose as he tried to remain hidden from the enemy troops, whose bullets splashed within feet of his position.

Two days later, Hutchins again volunteered for a dangerous mission.

While on a patrol near the river while searching for the bodies of the drowned soldiers, Hutchins and two soldiers, disregarding their own safety, charged an enemy fighting position across an open field to take out enemy fighters armed with rocket propelled grenades, a machine gun and sniper rifles.

Using an M-4 rifle, Hutchins killed one enemy armed with a grenade launcher at close range, then found another enemy while providing targeting information to a MQ-1 Predator flying overhead.

Under Hutchins' direction, the Predator fired a Hellfire missile to destroy a second enemy fighting position.

The soldiers who fought alongside Hutchins were each awarded the Bronze Star with Valor in 2010, shortly after the unit returned from its deployment in southern Afghanistan.

Hutchins, who medically retired from the Air Force in 2014 following injuries sustained in a 2012 deployment, is a former member of the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron, 18th Air Support Operations Group.

He is expected to return to Fort Bragg for the award ceremony on Nov. 4, officials said.

