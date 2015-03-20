Former Air Force running back commended for rescuing drowning man in Florida

Former Air Force running back Devin Rushing was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal last week in Florida after rescuing a man from drowning.

The rescue occurred on Sept. 2, when Rushing heard screaming from the water off the Florida coast and he identified a young man struggling 50 yards offshore in severe water conditions effected by Hurricane Hermine. According to Lt. Col. Raj Agrawal, Rushing “fought through crashing waves, brought him back to shore, and worked with a life guard to resuscitate the young man.”

The 20th Space Control Squadron posted the news on its Facebook page, drawing more than 300 reactions and 32 comments. Among the commenters congratulating Rushing were former Air Force teammates Jon Lee, Spencer Proctor and Jaleel Awini.

Rushing, a native of DeSoto, Texas, is a 2016 Air Force graduate who ran 116 times for 572 yards and four touchdowns in his career.

©2016 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.