After four-year absence, Thunderbirds return to air show in Florida

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — It’s been four years since the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds soared through Homestead skies, but this weekend the demonstration team will be flying high.

On Saturday and Sunday, pilots will perform airborne flips and turns with F-16 Fighting Falcon jets at the 2016 Wings Over Homestead Open House and Air Show at 29050 Coral Sea Blvd. in Homestead

The festivities ill also include live parachute demonstrations from the U.S. Army parachute team, “The Golden Knights,” and vintage aircraft, military vehicles and aviation-related antiques.

The free and public event will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with performances starting at 10 a.m. No entry will be allowed after 3 p.m. The theme for this year is “Spirit of Flight, Celebrating Superior Air Power.”

Coordinators recommended that spectators carpool, wear sunscreen and sunglasses and bring folding chairs because formal seating won’t be offered for free. They also said performers will make themselves available for autographs and pictures during the show, so consider bringing a camera, pen and paper.

Dogs, coolers, and outside food and drinks are prohibited. Food and drinks will be sold there.

For more information, visit www.wingsoverhomesteadarb.com.

