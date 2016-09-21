Absentee vote deadlines approaching fast

Overseas military personnel wanting to vote in November’s presidential election should register or request absentee ballots now.

The registration deadline for many states is Oct. 10.

To get a ballot, prospective voters must fill out a Federal Post Card Application available online at FVAP.gov or overseasvotefoundation.org . This applies to first-time voters and those who have voted by absentee ballot in previous years. Voters can also request that ballots be delivered to them electronically.

Once a ballot is received, voters must follow included instructions that vary by state, as do deadlines for submission.

Overseas military base residents are encouraged to visit their Voting Assistance Office to navigate their state’s voting regulations. Assistance is also available at the U.S. Embassy and consulates.

news@stripes.com