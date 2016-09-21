Quantcast
 

We're here to serve you.

Absentee vote deadlines approaching fast

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 21, 2016

Overseas military personnel wanting to vote in November’s presidential election should register or request absentee ballots now.

The registration deadline for many states is Oct. 10.

To get a ballot, prospective voters must fill out a Federal Post Card Application available online at FVAP.gov or overseasvotefoundation.org. This applies to first-time voters and those who have voted by absentee ballot in previous years. Voters can also request that ballots be delivered to them electronically.

Once a ballot is received, voters must follow included instructions that vary by state, as do deadlines for submission.

Overseas military base residents are encouraged to visit their Voting Assistance Office to navigate their state’s voting regulations. Assistance is also available at the U.S. Embassy and consulates.

news@stripes.com

Capt. Jeffrey Ward, commander of the USS Bonhomme Richard, registers for an absentee ballot with help from Lt. j.g. Jessica Vaeth, the ship's voting assistance officer, while transiting the East China Sea, in August 2016.
Jeanette Mullinax/U.S. Navy

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

more top news

from around the web