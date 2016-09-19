Aboard the Ike, many hands keep planes in flight

Airman Steven Washam sands paint on an aircraft in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 23, 2016. Chris Church/Stars and Stripes

ABOARD THE USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER — The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is currently deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations supporting maritime security and the air campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Check out some of the tasks necessary to support and conduct flight operations aboard the Ike.

