Quantcast

Aboard the Ike, many hands keep planes in flight

Airman Steven Washam sands paint on an aircraft in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 23, 2016. Chris Church/Stars and Stripes

By CHRIS CHURCH | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 19, 2016

ABOARD THE USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER — The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is currently deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations supporting maritime security and the air campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Check out some of the tasks necessary to support and conduct flight operations aboard the Ike.

church.chris@stripes.com
Twitter: @CChurchStripes

 

Flight deck personnel check the arresting cable during flight operations aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 23, 2016.
Chris Church/Stars and Stripes

related articles

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

more top news

from around the web