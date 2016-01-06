2 Navy sub commanders relieved of duties

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — Two Navy submarine commanders were relieved of their duties this week because of a loss of confidence in their ability to command.

Capt. Dave Adams of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Georgia was relieved Jan. 4 by Rear Adm. Randy Crites, the commander of Submarine Group 10 at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia, during an investigation into a Nov. 25 crash that caused approximately $1 million in damage, a Navy statement said. The Georgia was reportedly returning to port when it struck a channel buoy and ran aground. The investigation remains open.

Adams was temporarily assigned to Submarine Group 10 and replaced by Capt. William Breitfelder, deputy commander of Submarine Squadron 16, the statement said. Breitfelder will assume provisional command until a permanent replacement is found.

Cmdr. Mike Conner of the Guam-based fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City was relieved Jan. 6 by Capt. Jeffrey Grimes, commander of Submarine Squadron 15, for unspecified reasons. A replacement for Conner has not been announced. He has been administratively reassigned to the staff of Submarine Squadron 15.

“Commanding officers are held to the highest standards of professional conduct and accept the responsibility of command with full regard for its consequences,” the statement said.

burke.matt@stripes.com