Marine F/A-18C pilot killed in Japan identified

An F/A-18C Hornet takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz on Dec. 6, 2016.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C pilot Capt. Jake Frederick, a beloved Texas son and father, was killed Wednesday when his fighter jet crashed off the coast of Japan, his family confirmed Thursday.

Frederick, who was based with the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in Okinama, ejected from his aircraft at about 6:40 pm local time Wednesday. A fellow Hornet pilot that had been on the training flight remained above the site until it had to depart to refuel.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense confirmed to local media Thursday that a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship had recovered Frederick, but did not report on his condition.

Frederick was a graduate of Ray High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, and attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he met the love of his life, Kiley, his mother, Donna Frederick, said Thursday. The couple have a young son and a baby on the way, she said.

Donna Frederick said the Marines had been to her home to notify her.

Jake was "a beloved son," Donna Frederick said. He loved waterskiing, snow skiing and tennis. "Flying was his dream," she said. "He got to do that."

Serving in the Marine Corps runs deep in the family, she said.

Jake Frederick's brother, Joe Bob Frederick, is also a Marine and a C-130 pilot. He is a flight instructor in Corpus Christi. Donna Frederick's father was also a Marine.

The Marines have not identified a cause for the crash.

