Water parks and pools in Japan and Okinawa

A view of Yomiuriland Water Amusement Island in Tokyo. This outdoor park has three different types of water sliders, Giant Sky River — a huge complex of water slides — and diving pool, wave pool, children’s pool and whirlpool. www.yomiuriland.co.jp. Courtesy Yomiuriland Water Amusment Island WAI.

Japan

AQUA WATER PARK AT SHIN-YOKOHAMA PARK (Yokohama): Through Sept. 30; pools, water slides, wave pool, whirlpool and more at Nissan Stadium, 15-minute walk from JR Shin Yokohama Station or seven-minute walk from JR Kozukue Station on Yokohama Line; 500 yen ages 13+/ per hour, 250 yen ages 12 & younger/per hour; 045-477-5040.

AQUA PARADISE PATIO (Saitama prefecture): year-round, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. through Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., closed Tuesdays except August; indoor park has pools including water slide, children’s pool, wave pool, and sauna baths; 15-minute drive from Hanazono I.C. on Kanetsu Express; 1,000 yen adults, 500 yen children; 048-574-5000.

Okinawa

OKINAWA SOGO UNDO KOEN: Through Sept. 30, closed Tuesdays; 25m indoor pool 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m., 50m outdoor pool 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and recreation pool 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; 25m & 50m pools, 240 yen adult, 120 yen children, recreation pool 860 yen adults, 310 yen children, 100 yen ages 3-5, free infants; 15-minute ride from Kitanakagusuku I.C. on Okinawa Express; 098-932-5114.

NAGO CITY B & G OCEAN CENTER POOL: Through Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., closed Tuesdays; includes jacuzzi and children’s pools; 320 yen adults, 160 yen youths & children; 10-minute ride from Kyoda I.C. on Okinawa Express; 0980-54-1082.