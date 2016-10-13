Quantcast

Movies on base through Oct. 19

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: October 13, 2016

BELGIUM

 

SHAPE
Cinema
Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600
Closed until Jan. 30.

 

 

ENGLAND

 

ALCONBURY
Spartan
Civ 01480-82-3765
To be announced locally.

LAKENHEATH
Pineview
Civ 01638-522139
THU: The Magnificent Seven, 7 p.m. FRI: The Accountant, 6:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 10 p.m. SAT: Storks, 3 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 6:30 p.m.; The Accountant, 10 p.m. SUN: The Wild Life, 3 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL
Box
Civ 01638-714955
FRI: The Accountant, 6:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 10 p.m. SAT: The Accountant, 6:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 10 p.m. SUN: The Accountant, 3:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m.

 

 

GERMANY

 

ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
To be announced locally.

BAMBERG
Reeltime
Civ 0951-32271
To be announced locally.

BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790
THU: The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m. FRI: Kevin Hart: What Now, 7 p.m. SAT: The Accountant, 4 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m. SUN: The Accountant, 4 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWÖHR
Tower
Civ 09641-83-1790
WED: Deepwater Horizon, 6 p.m. THU: The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m. FRI: The Accountant, 6 p.m.; Blair Witch, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Ms. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 3 p.m.; The Accountant, 6 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Ms. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6:30 p.m. WED: The Accountant, 6 p.m.

HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790
General Patton
FRI: The Accountant, 7 p.m. SAT: Storks (3-D), 3 p.m.; The Accountant, 6 p.m. SUN: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 3 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 6 p.m.

ILLESHEIM
James H. Fields
Civ 09841-83546
To be announced locally.

KATTERBACH
Galaxy
Civ 09802-50017
To be announced locally.

RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853
WED: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Sully, 2, 5, 7:45 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 5:30, 8:15 p.m. THU: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Sully, 2 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5, 8 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 5:30, 8:15 p.m. FRI: The Accountant, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30, 8:45 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?,  11:30 a.m., 2:15, 4:45, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Blair Witch, 7:30, 10 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 1:45 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 2, 7:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; The Wild Life, 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m. SAT: The Accountant, 11 a.m., 2:15, 7:45, 8:45 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 7:15 p.m.; Blair Witch, 7:45 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 2:15 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 11:30 a.m., 5:30, 7:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 5 p.m.; The Wild Life, 5 p.m.; Storks, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 4:45 p.m. SUN: The Accountant, 11:30 a.m., 3, 4:15, 6:15 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?,  11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 11 a.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; The Wild Life, 2 p.m.; Storks, 1:45 p.m. MON: The Accountant, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45, 7:15 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; Blair Witch, 2:15, 8 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 2:45, 5:45 p.m.; Snowden, 11:30 a.m., 4:45 p.m.  TUE: The Accountant, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Blair Witch, 2:15, 7:45 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 2:45, 5:45 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m.; Snowden, 11:30 a.m. WED: The Accountant, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Blair Witch, 2:15, 7:45 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 2:45, 5:45 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m.; Snowden, 11:30 a.m.

SCHWEINFURT
Ledward
Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790
To be announced locally.

SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469
WED: The Conjuring, 7 p.m. THU: The Conjuring 2, 7 p.m. FRI: The Accountant, 7 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 10 p.m. SAT: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m.; The Accountant, 10 p.m. SUN: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 4 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m. WED: The Accountant, 7 p.m.

STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222
THU: The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m. FRI: The Accountant, 6 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 9 p.m. SAT: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 3 p.m.; The Accountant, 6 p.m.; The Magnificent Seven, 9 p.m. SUN: Storks, 4 p.m.; The Accountant, 7 p.m.

VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. THU: Deepwater Horizon, 7 p.m. FRI: Blair Witch, 6 p.m.; The Accountant, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Storks, 3 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 6 p.m.; Blair Witch, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 3 p.m.; The Accountant, 6 p.m. WED: The Accountant, 6 p.m.

WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953
FRI: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m. SAT: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 4 p.m.; The Accountant, 6 p.m. SUN: The Wild Life, 3 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 5 p.m. WED: The Magnificent Seven, 7 p.m.

 

GREECE

 

SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.

 

 

ITALY

 

AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232
THU: Lights Out, 7 p.m. FRI: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m. SAT: Finding Dory, 2 p.m.; The Accountant, 6 p.m. SUN: Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, 2 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 6 p.m.

Reel Time 2
To be announced locally.

Reel Time Capodichino (free) DSN 629-4359
To be announced locally.

SIGONELLA
Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248
To be announced locally

VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016
WED: Bridget Jones’s Baby, 7 p.m. THU: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. FRI: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m.; The Accountant, 10 p.m. SAT: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 3 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 6 p.m.; SUN: The Accountant, 3 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 6 p.m. WED: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m.

 

 

PORTUGAL

 

Azores
Lajes
Civ 23302
To be announced locally.

 

 

SPAIN

 

ROTA
Gateway
Civ 956-82-2328
To be announced locally.

 

 

THE NETHERLANDS

 

BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110
FRI: The Accountant, 7 p.m. SAT: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 4 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m.

SCHINNEN
FRI: The Accountant, 7 p.m. SAT: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 4 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m.

 

 

TURKEY

 

ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316
THU: Don’t Breathe, 6 p.m. FRI: The Accountant, 6 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 9 p.m. SAT: Mechanic: Resurrection, 3 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 6 p.m.; The Accountant, 9 p.m. SUN: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 3 p.m.; The Accountant, 6 p.m.

Here’s what will play in installation theaters

 

Sept. 30: “Deepwater Horizon” and “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
Oct. 7: “The Girl on the Train”
Oct. 14: “The Accountant” and “Kevin Hart: What Now?”
Oct. 21: “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “Keeping Up with the Joneses,” and “Boo! A Madea Halloween”
Oct. 28: “Inferno,” and “Rings
Nov. 4: “Doctor Strange,” “Trolls” and “Hacksaw Ridge”

