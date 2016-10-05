Movies on base through Oct. 12

BELGIUM
SHAPE
Cinema
Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600
Closed until Jan. 30.
ENGLAND
ALCONBURY
Spartan
Civ 01480-82-3765
To be announced locally.
LAKENHEATH
Pineview
Civ 01638-522139
THU: Bad Moms, 7 p.m. FRI: Operation Chromite, 6:30 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 10 p.m. SAT: Sully, 6:30 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 10 p.m. SUN: Storks, 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m.
MILDENHALL
Box
Civ 01638-714955
FRI: The Girl on the Train, 6:30 p.m.; Bad Moms, 10 p.m. SAT: Storks, 6:30 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 10 p.m. SUN: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m.
GERMANY
ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
To be announced locally.
BAMBERG
Reeltime
Civ 0951-32271
To be announced locally.
BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790
THU: The Magnificent Seven, 6 p.m. FRI: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. SAT: Storks, 4 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. SUN: Deepwater Horizon, 4 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m.
GRAFENWÖHR
Tower
Civ 09641-83-1790
WED: The Magnificent Seven, 6 p.m. THU: Deepwater Horizon, 6 p.m. FRI: The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Ms. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 3 p.m.; The Magnificent Seven, 6:30 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 10 p.m. SUN: Ms. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6:30 p.m. MON: Storks, 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m. WED: Deepwater Horizon, 6 p.m.
HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790
General Patton
FRI: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. SAT: Storks, 3 p.m.; The Magnificent Seven, 6 p.m. SUN: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m.
ILLESHEIM
James H. Fields
Civ 09841-83546
To be announced locally.
KATTERBACH
Galaxy
Civ 09802-50017
To be announced locally.
RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853
WED: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11 a.m., 2, 5, 7:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; The Magnificent Seven, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 8 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 2, 5:15 p.m.; Hands of Stone, 7:45 p.m.; Bridget Jones’s Baby, 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. THU: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11 a.m., 2, 5, 7:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; The Magnificent Seven, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 8 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 2, 5:15 p.m.; Hands of Stone, 7:45 p.m.; Bridget Jones’s Baby, 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. FRI: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5;15, 8, 9:15 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 4:15, 6:30 p.m.; Sully, 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 7 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 5:30, 8:15, 9:30 p.m. SAT: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8, 9:15 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:15 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 6:30 p.m.; Sully, 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 7 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 5:30, 8:15, 9:30 p.m. SUN: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:15 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; Sully, 2, 4:45 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m. MON: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2,:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Sully, 2, 5, 7:45 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 5:30, 8:15 p.m. TUE: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.; Storks, 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Sully, 2, 5, 7:45 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 5:30, 8:15 p.m. WED: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Sully, 2, 5, 7:45 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
SCHWEINFURT
Ledward
Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790
To be announced locally.
SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469
WED: The Cabin in the Woods, 7 p.m. THU: Deepwater Horizon, 7 p.m. FRI: Lights Out, 7 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 10 p.m. SAT: Don’t Breathe, 7 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 10 p.m. SUN: Storks, 4 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. WED: The Conjuring, 7 p.m.
STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222
THU: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 6 p.m. FRI: The Magnificent Seven, 6 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 9 p.m. SAT: Storks, 3 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 6 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 9 p.m. SUN: Storks, 4 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m.
VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: Magnificent Seven, 7 p.m. THU: Deepwater Horizon, 7 p.m. FRI: The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m.; Don’t Breathe, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m.; The Magnificent Seven, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 3 p.m.; Don’t Breathe, 6 p.m. WED: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m.
WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953
THU: The Magnificent Seven, 7 p.m. FRI: Miss Peregrine´s Home for Peculiar Children, 7 p.m. SAT: Storks, 2 p.m.; Miss Peregrine´s Home for Peculiar Children, 4 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Storks, 2 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 4 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 6:30 p.m.
GREECE
SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.
ITALY
AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232
THU: Sully, 7 p.m. FRI: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. SAT: Storks, 2 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m. SUN: Don’t Breathe, 6 p.m.
Reel Time 2
To be announced locally.
Reel Time Capodichino (free) DSN 629-4359
To be announced locally.
SIGONELLA
Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248
To be announced locally.
VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016
WED: Mechanic: Resurrection, 7 p.m. THU: Nerve, 7 p.m. FRI: Now You See Me 2, 7 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 10 p.m. SAT: Storks, 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m. SUN: Mechanic: Resurrection, 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m. WED: Bridget Jones’s Baby, 7 p.m.
PORTUGAL
Azores
Lajes
Civ 23302
To be announced locally.
SPAIN
ROTA
Gateway
Civ 956-82-2328
To be announced locally.
THE NETHERLANDS
BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110
FRI: Deepwater Horizon, 7 p.m.
SCHINNEN
FRI: Deepwater Horizon, 7 p.m.
TURKEY
ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316
To be announced locally.
Join the conversation and share your voice.
Show Comments