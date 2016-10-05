Movies on base through Oct. 12

BELGIUM

SHAPE

Cinema

Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600

Closed until Jan. 30.

ENGLAND

ALCONBURY

Spartan

Civ 01480-82-3765

To be announced locally.

LAKENHEATH

Pineview

Civ 01638-522139

THU: Bad Moms, 7 p.m. FRI: Operation Chromite, 6:30 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 10 p.m. SAT: Sully, 6:30 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 10 p.m. SUN: Storks, 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL

Box

Civ 01638-714955

FRI: The Girl on the Train, 6:30 p.m.; Bad Moms, 10 p.m. SAT: Storks, 6:30 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 10 p.m. SUN: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m.

GERMANY

ANSBACH

Ansbach Theater

Civ 09802-831790

To be announced locally.

BAMBERG

Reeltime

Civ 0951-32271

To be announced locally.

BAUMHOLDER

Wagon Wheel

Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790

THU: The Magnificent Seven, 6 p.m. FRI: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. SAT: Storks, 4 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. SUN: Deepwater Horizon, 4 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWÖHR

Tower

Civ 09641-83-1790

WED: The Magnificent Seven, 6 p.m. THU: Deepwater Horizon, 6 p.m. FRI: The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Ms. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 3 p.m.; The Magnificent Seven, 6:30 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 10 p.m. SUN: Ms. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6:30 p.m. MON: Storks, 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m. WED: Deepwater Horizon, 6 p.m.

HOHENFELS

Civ 09472-83-1790

General Patton

FRI: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. SAT: Storks, 3 p.m.; The Magnificent Seven, 6 p.m. SUN: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m.

ILLESHEIM

James H. Fields

Civ 09841-83546

To be announced locally.

KATTERBACH

Galaxy

Civ 09802-50017

To be announced locally.

RAMSTEIN

Gateway Cineplex

Civ 06371-4079853

WED: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11 a.m., 2, 5, 7:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; The Magnificent Seven, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 8 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 2, 5:15 p.m.; Hands of Stone, 7:45 p.m.; Bridget Jones’s Baby, 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. THU: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11 a.m., 2, 5, 7:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; The Magnificent Seven, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 8 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 2, 5:15 p.m.; Hands of Stone, 7:45 p.m.; Bridget Jones’s Baby, 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. FRI: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5;15, 8, 9:15 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 4:15, 6:30 p.m.; Sully, 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 7 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 5:30, 8:15, 9:30 p.m. SAT: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8, 9:15 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:15 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 6:30 p.m.; Sully, 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 7 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 5:30, 8:15, 9:30 p.m. SUN: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:15 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; Sully, 2, 4:45 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m. MON: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2,:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Sully, 2, 5, 7:45 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 5:30, 8:15 p.m. TUE: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.; Storks, 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Sully, 2, 5, 7:45 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 5:30, 8:15 p.m. WED: The Girl on the Train, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.; Storks (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; When the Bough Breaks, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Sully, 2, 5, 7:45 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 11 a.m., 5:30, 8:15 p.m.

SCHWEINFURT

Ledward

Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790

To be announced locally.

SPANGDAHLEM

Skyline

Civ 06565-61-7469

WED: The Cabin in the Woods, 7 p.m. THU: Deepwater Horizon, 7 p.m. FRI: Lights Out, 7 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 10 p.m. SAT: Don’t Breathe, 7 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 10 p.m. SUN: Storks, 4 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. WED: The Conjuring, 7 p.m.

STUTTGART

Patch

Civ 0711-120-8222

THU: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 6 p.m. FRI: The Magnificent Seven, 6 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 9 p.m. SAT: Storks, 3 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 6 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 9 p.m. SUN: Storks, 4 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m.

VILSECK

Mike Jurkewicz

Civ 09662-83-1790

WED: Magnificent Seven, 7 p.m. THU: Deepwater Horizon, 7 p.m. FRI: The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m.; Don’t Breathe, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m.; The Magnificent Seven, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3-D), 3 p.m.; Don’t Breathe, 6 p.m. WED: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m.

WIESBADEN

Taunus

Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953

THU: The Magnificent Seven, 7 p.m. FRI: Miss Peregrine´s Home for Peculiar Children, 7 p.m. SAT: Storks, 2 p.m.; Miss Peregrine´s Home for Peculiar Children, 4 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Storks, 2 p.m.; Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 4 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 6:30 p.m.

GREECE

SOUDA BAY

Flicks

Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.

ITALY

AVIANO

La Bella Vista

Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232

THU: Sully, 7 p.m. FRI: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. SAT: Storks, 2 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m. SUN: Don’t Breathe, 6 p.m.

Reel Time 2

To be announced locally.

Reel Time Capodichino (free) DSN 629-4359

To be announced locally.

SIGONELLA

Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248

To be announced locally.

VICENZA

Ederle

Civ 0444-51-7016

WED: Mechanic: Resurrection, 7 p.m. THU: Nerve, 7 p.m. FRI: Now You See Me 2, 7 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 10 p.m. SAT: Storks, 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m. SUN: Mechanic: Resurrection, 3 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6 p.m. WED: Bridget Jones’s Baby, 7 p.m.

PORTUGAL

Azores

Lajes

Civ 23302

To be announced locally.

SPAIN

ROTA

Gateway

Civ 956-82-2328

To be announced locally.

THE NETHERLANDS

BRUNSSUM

Alliance

Civ 045-526-2110

FRI: Deepwater Horizon, 7 p.m.

SCHINNEN

FRI: Deepwater Horizon, 7 p.m.

TURKEY

ADANA

Oasis, Incirlik

Civ 322-316

To be announced locally.