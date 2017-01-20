Movies on base through Jan. 25

BELGIUM
SHAPE
Cinema
Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600
Closed until Jan. 30.
ENGLAND
ALCONBURY
Spartan
Civ 01480-82-3765
To be announced locally.
LAKENHEATH
Pineview
Civ 01638-522139
FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m.; The Founder, 10 p.m. SAT: Star Wars: Rogue One (3-D), 6:30 p.m.; xXx Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 10 p.m. SUN: Sing, 3 p.m.; The Founder, 7 p.m.
MILDENHALL
Box
Civ 01638-714955
FRI: The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, 10 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, 10 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; The Founder, 7 p.m.
GERMANY
ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
FRI: Why Him?, 7 p.m. SAT: xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 6 p.m.
BAMBERG
Reeltime
Civ 0951-32271
To be announced locally.
BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790
THU: Sleepless, 6 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 4 p.m.; La La Land, 7 p.m. SUN: The Founder, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m.
GRAFENWOEHR
Tower
Civ 09641-83-1790
WED: Underworld: Blood Wars (3-D), 7 p.m. THU: Live by Night, 7 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 9 p.m. SUN: Sing, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m.
HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790
General Patton
FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; Sleepless, 6 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.
ILLESHEIM
James H. Fields
Civ 09841-83546
To be announced locally.
KATTERBACH
Galaxy
Civ 09802-50017
To be announced locally.
RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853
WED: Live by Night, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; La La Land, 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m.; Fences, 7:15 p.m.; Man Down, 2:30, 8:15 p.m. THU: Live by Night, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; La La Land, 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m.; Fences, 7:15 p.m.; Man Down, 2:30, 8:15 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5, 7:45 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2 p.m.; The Founder, 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 1:45, 8:15 p.m.; Sleepless, 11 a.m., 8:30 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 2:30 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 5 p.m.; SAT: xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 3-D, 2, 5 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 11:15 a.m., 7:45 p.m.; The Founder, 11 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Live by Night, 8:15 p.m.; Sleepless, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 5:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 5:30 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 11 a.m., 2:15 p.m. SUN: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 2 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m.; The Founder, 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11 a.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 5:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 2:30 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 2:15 p.m. MON: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5, 7:45 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2 p.m.; The Founder, 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m., 4:45; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 5:45 p.m. TUE: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 11:15 a.m., 2, 5, 7:45 p.m.; The Founder, 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 11 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Sleepless, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 2:30 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5, 7:45 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2 p.m.; The Founder, 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 5:45 p.m.
SCHWEINFURT
Ledward
Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790
To be announced locally.
SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469
WED: Sleepless, 7 p.m. THU: Live by Night, 7 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 10 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 10 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 4 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 7 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m.
STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222
THU: Sleepless, 6 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Founder, 9 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; Sing, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 9 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; Sing, 6 p.m.
VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: Sleepless, 7 p.m. THU: Live by Night, 7 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 9:30 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Live by Night, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.
WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953
WED: Live by Night, 7 p.m. THU: Sleepless, 7 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: Sing, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m. WED: The Founder, 7 p.m.
GREECE
SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.
ITALY
AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232
WED: Live by Night, 7 p.m. THU: Sleepless, 7 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 10 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander, 6 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander (3-D), 6 p.m. WED: The Founder, 7 p.m.
Reel Time 2
To be announced locally.
Reel Time Capodichino
(free) DSN 629-4359
To be announced locally.
SIGONELLA
Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248
To be announced locally.
VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016
WED: Live by Night, 7 p.m. THU: Sleepless, 7 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 10 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander, 6 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander (3-D), 6 p.m. WED: The Founder, 7 p.m.
PORTUGAL
Azores
Lajes
Civ 23302
To be announced locally.
SPAIN
ROTA
Gateway
Civ 956-82-2328
To be announced locally.
THE NETHERLANDS
BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110
FRI: Live by Night, 7 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 4 p.m.; Sleepless, 7 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.
SCHINNEN
FRI: Live by Night, 7 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 4 p.m.; Sleepless, 7 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.
TURKEY
ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316
THU: Monster Trucks, 6 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Passengers, 9 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Office Christmas Party, 9 p.m. SUN: Moana, 6 p.m.; The Founder, 9 p.m.
Join the conversation and share your voice.
Show Comments