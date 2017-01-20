Movies on base through Jan. 25

BELGIUM

SHAPE

Cinema

Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600

Closed until Jan. 30.

ENGLAND

ALCONBURY

Spartan

Civ 01480-82-3765

To be announced locally.

LAKENHEATH

Pineview

Civ 01638-522139

FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m.; The Founder, 10 p.m. SAT: Star Wars: Rogue One (3-D), 6:30 p.m.; xXx Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 10 p.m. SUN: Sing, 3 p.m.; The Founder, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL

Box

Civ 01638-714955

FRI: The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, 10 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, 10 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; The Founder, 7 p.m.

GERMANY

ANSBACH

Ansbach Theater

Civ 09802-831790

FRI: Why Him?, 7 p.m. SAT: xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 6 p.m.

BAMBERG

Reeltime

Civ 0951-32271

To be announced locally.

BAUMHOLDER

Wagon Wheel

Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790

THU: Sleepless, 6 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 4 p.m.; La La Land, 7 p.m. SUN: The Founder, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWOEHR

Tower

Civ 09641-83-1790

WED: Underworld: Blood Wars (3-D), 7 p.m. THU: Live by Night, 7 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 9 p.m. SUN: Sing, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m.

HOHENFELS

Civ 09472-83-1790

General Patton

FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; Sleepless, 6 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.

ILLESHEIM

James H. Fields

Civ 09841-83546

To be announced locally.

KATTERBACH

Galaxy

Civ 09802-50017

To be announced locally.

RAMSTEIN

Gateway Cineplex

Civ 06371-4079853

WED: Live by Night, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; La La Land, 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m.; Fences, 7:15 p.m.; Man Down, 2:30, 8:15 p.m. THU: Live by Night, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; La La Land, 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m.; Fences, 7:15 p.m.; Man Down, 2:30, 8:15 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5, 7:45 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2 p.m.; The Founder, 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 1:45, 8:15 p.m.; Sleepless, 11 a.m., 8:30 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 2:30 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 5 p.m.; SAT: xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 3-D, 2, 5 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 11:15 a.m., 7:45 p.m.; The Founder, 11 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Live by Night, 8:15 p.m.; Sleepless, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 5:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 5:30 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 11 a.m., 2:15 p.m. SUN: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 2 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m.; The Founder, 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11 a.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 5:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 2:30 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 2:15 p.m. MON: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5, 7:45 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2 p.m.; The Founder, 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m., 4:45; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 5:45 p.m. TUE: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 11:15 a.m., 2, 5, 7:45 p.m.; The Founder, 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 11 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Sleepless, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 2:30 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5, 7:45 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2 p.m.; The Founder, 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 5:45 p.m.

SCHWEINFURT

Ledward

Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790

To be announced locally.

SPANGDAHLEM

Skyline

Civ 06565-61-7469

WED: Sleepless, 7 p.m. THU: Live by Night, 7 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 10 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 10 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 4 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 7 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m.

STUTTGART

Patch

Civ 0711-120-8222

THU: Sleepless, 6 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Founder, 9 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; Sing, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 9 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; Sing, 6 p.m.

VILSECK

Mike Jurkewicz

Civ 09662-83-1790

WED: Sleepless, 7 p.m. THU: Live by Night, 7 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 9:30 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Live by Night, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.

WIESBADEN

Taunus

Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953

WED: Live by Night, 7 p.m. THU: Sleepless, 7 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: Sing, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m. WED: The Founder, 7 p.m.

GREECE

SOUDA BAY

Flicks

Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.

ITALY

AVIANO

La Bella Vista

Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232

WED: Live by Night, 7 p.m. THU: Sleepless, 7 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 10 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander, 6 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander (3-D), 6 p.m. WED: The Founder, 7 p.m.

Reel Time 2

To be announced locally.

Reel Time Capodichino

(free) DSN 629-4359

To be announced locally.

SIGONELLA

Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248

To be announced locally.

VICENZA

Ederle

Civ 0444-51-7016

WED: Live by Night, 7 p.m. THU: Sleepless, 7 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 10 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander, 6 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander (3-D), 6 p.m. WED: The Founder, 7 p.m.

PORTUGAL

Azores

Lajes

Civ 23302

To be announced locally.

SPAIN

ROTA

Gateway

Civ 956-82-2328

To be announced locally.

THE NETHERLANDS

BRUNSSUM

Alliance

Civ 045-526-2110

FRI: Live by Night, 7 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 4 p.m.; Sleepless, 7 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.

SCHINNEN

FRI: Live by Night, 7 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 4 p.m.; Sleepless, 7 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.

TURKEY

ADANA

Oasis, Incirlik

Civ 322-316

THU: Monster Trucks, 6 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Passengers, 9 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Office Christmas Party, 9 p.m. SUN: Moana, 6 p.m.; The Founder, 9 p.m.