Quantcast

Movies on base through Jan. 25

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: January 20, 2017

BELGIUM

 

SHAPE
Cinema
Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600
Closed until Jan. 30.

 

 

ENGLAND

 

ALCONBURY
Spartan
Civ 01480-82-3765
To be announced locally.

LAKENHEATH
Pineview
Civ 01638-522139
FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m.; The Founder, 10 p.m. SAT: Star Wars: Rogue One (3-D), 6:30 p.m.; xXx Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 10 p.m. SUN: Sing, 3 p.m.; The Founder, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL
Box
Civ 01638-714955
FRI: The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, 10 p.m.  SAT: The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, 10 p.m.    SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; The Founder, 7 p.m.

 

 

GERMANY

 

ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
FRI: Why Him?, 7 p.m. SAT: xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 6 p.m.

BAMBERG
Reeltime
Civ 0951-32271
To be announced locally.

BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790
THU: Sleepless, 6 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 4 p.m.; La La Land, 7 p.m. SUN: The Founder, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWOEHR
Tower
Civ 09641-83-1790
WED: Underworld: Blood Wars (3-D), 7 p.m. THU: Live by Night, 7 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 9 p.m. SUN: Sing, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m.

HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790
General Patton
FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; Sleepless, 6 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.

ILLESHEIM
James H. Fields
Civ 09841-83546
To be announced locally.

KATTERBACH
Galaxy
Civ 09802-50017
To be announced locally.

RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853
WED: Live by Night, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; La La Land, 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m.; Fences, 7:15 p.m.; Man Down, 2:30, 8:15 p.m. THU: Live by Night, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; La La Land, 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m.; Fences, 7:15 p.m.; Man Down, 2:30, 8:15 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5, 7:45 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2 p.m.; The Founder, 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 1:45, 8:15 p.m.; Sleepless, 11 a.m., 8:30 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 2:30 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 5 p.m.; SAT: xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 3-D, 2, 5 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 11:15 a.m., 7:45 p.m.; The Founder, 11 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Live by Night, 8:15 p.m.; Sleepless, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 5:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 5:30 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 11 a.m., 2:15 p.m. SUN: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 2 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m.; The Founder, 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11 a.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 5:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 2:30 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 2:15 p.m. MON: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5, 7:45 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2 p.m.; The Founder, 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m., 4:45; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 5:45 p.m. TUE: xXx: Return of Xander Cage,  11:15 a.m., 2, 5, 7:45 p.m.; The Founder, 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 11 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Sleepless, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 2:30 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5, 7:45 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2 p.m.; The Founder, 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 5:45 p.m.

SCHWEINFURT
Ledward
Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790
To be announced locally.

SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469
WED: Sleepless, 7 p.m. THU: Live by Night, 7 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 10 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 10 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 4 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 7 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m.

STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222
THU: Sleepless, 6 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Founder, 9 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; Sing, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 9 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; Sing, 6 p.m.

VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: Sleepless, 7 p.m. THU: Live by Night, 7 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 9:30 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Live by Night, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.

WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953
WED: Live by Night, 7 p.m. THU: Sleepless, 7 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: Sing, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m. WED: The Founder, 7 p.m.

 

 

GREECE

 

SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.

 

 

ITALY

 

AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232
WED: Live by Night, 7 p.m. THU: Sleepless, 7 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 10 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander, 6 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander (3-D), 6 p.m. WED: The Founder, 7 p.m.

Reel Time 2
To be announced locally.

Reel Time Capodichino
(free) DSN 629-4359
To be announced locally.

SIGONELLA
Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248
To be announced locally.

VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016
WED: Live by Night, 7 p.m. THU: Sleepless, 7 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 10 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander, 6 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander (3-D), 6 p.m. WED: The Founder, 7 p.m.

 

 

PORTUGAL

 

Azores
Lajes
Civ 23302
To be announced locally.

 

 

SPAIN

 

ROTA
Gateway
Civ 956-82-2328
To be announced locally.

 

 

 

THE NETHERLANDS 

 

BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110
FRI: Live by Night, 7 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 4 p.m.; Sleepless, 7 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.

SCHINNEN
FRI: Live by Night, 7 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 4 p.m.; Sleepless, 7 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks (3-D), 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.

 

 

TURKEY

 

ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316
THU: Monster Trucks, 6 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Passengers, 9 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Office Christmas Party, 9 p.m. SUN: Moana, 6 p.m.; The Founder, 9 p.m.

Join the conversation and share your voice.

Show Comments

Comments Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

 

Here’s what will play in installation theaters

 

Dec. 9: "Office Christmas Party"
Dec. 16: "Collateral Beauty" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Dec. 21: “Passengers," "Sing" and “Assassins Creed”
Dec. 23: "Why Him?"
Dec. 25: "Fences"

Movie listings across Pacific

Times and dates for theaters in Japan, Okinawa and South Korea

Movie listings across Europe

Times and dates for theaters in Belgium, England, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, The Netherlands, Spain and Turkey

 

 

Advertisement
Follow Stars and Stripes's board Military families on Pinterest.