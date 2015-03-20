Review: Powerful lead performances lift 'Loving'

"You know better." It's a phrase levied again and again at Richard Loving (Joel Edgerton), a taciturn white-blonde bricklayer, in Jeff Nichols' film "Loving." The sheriff (Marton Csokas), who arrests Richard and his African-American wife, Mildred (Ruth Negga), for the crime of living as man and wife in the state of Virginia, hisses those three words at him as a threat. His own mother (Sharon Blackwood) scolds him, "you know better," while delivering his first child with Mildred.

Whatever Richard knew, he knew he wanted to marry the woman he loved. He wanted to make her happy, keep his family safe and live in their home town, close to their families in the country. In striving for a bit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the Lovings changed the constitution of the United States. The 1967 Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia was a landmark civil rights case, declaring interracial marriage legal, and marriage itself an inherent right. In Nichols' telling of the events, it's a simple quest, led by people who just wanted to live their lives.

The screenplay, written by Nichols, is sparse. The Lovings aren't particularly talkative, and much is conveyed through gesture, glances and physicality. A flash of Mildred's eyes communicates whole sentences to her husband, sister (Terri Abney), and their ACLU-assigned lawyer Bernard Cohen (Nick Kroll). Richard, often slack-jawed and silent, is efficient with his own words, speaking only to what's most important to him. "Tell the judge I love my wife," he instructs Cohen.

"Loving" is a downshift in energy for Nichols, whose previous fare such as "Mud" and "Midnight Special" thrummed along with the engine of a crime or science-fiction story. But he's a particularly sensitive and affecting filmmaker. "Loving" is a legal tale, but it's primarily a love story, focused on the central relationship rather than the court battle. It's quietly empowering, about normal people who changed the world and the course of history with a single handwritten letter. While watching the March on Washington on television, Mildred's friend Laura (Andrene Ward-Hammond) exhorts her to "get you some civil rights," and so Mildred writes a note to Attorney General Robert Kennedy, setting the ball rolling for their legal fight.

That humble quality, the quietude and simplicity, is sometimes the downfall of "Loving," which doesn't showboat or overcompensate to achieve waterworks or operatic moments. The highs and lows of the story aren't played for emotional extremes. They're just an interpretation of the events attempting to get at the truth and heart of the matter -- that home and hearth and family is at the core of civil rights.

But for all of its subtlety and restraint, "Loving" washes over you, seeps into your bloodstream and remains there long after the film is over. That's largely due to the lead performances by Edgerton and Negga, who are transformed in the roles. They channel the Loving couple, aping the easy and open physical affection as captured in Life magazine photographs taken by Grey Villet (Michael Shannon) -- a large arm slung around Mildred's neck, a soothing embrace at the end of a long day, a head on a lap watching TV. It's their action of simply loving each other that changed the world, an act that proved that loving is often better than knowing.

___

LOVING

3 out of 4 stars

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga, Nick Kroll, Terri Abney, Marton Csokas, Alano Miller, Christopher Mann

Directed by Jeff Nichols

Running time: 2 hours, 3 minutes

Rated PG-13 for thematic elements.

___

