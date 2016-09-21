Recently announced concerts, shows and theater

Events are from the websites pollstar.com; eventim.de; and euroteam.info.

Recently announced concerts



BONNIE TYLER

Germany: Nuremberg (Meistersingerhalle) Nov. 8, Ulm (Maritim) Nov. 14.

ELTON JOHN

U.K.: Newcastle (Metro Radio Arena) Dec. 3.

JOE BONAMASSA

Germany: Stuttgart (Porsche-Arena) May 5, Baden-Baden (Festspielhaus) May 8, Hamburg (Barclaycard Arena) May 10, Düsseldorf (Mitsubishi Electric Halle) May 12, Munich (Olympiahalle) May 20.

LUKAS GRAHAM

Germany: Düsseldorf (Mitsubishi Electric Halle) March 13, Frankfurt (Jahrhunderthalle) March 15, Munich (Zenith) March 16; Austria: Vienna (Gasometer) March 18.

PAUL YOUNG

U.K.: Wakefield (Warehouse 23) Dec. 7, Manchester (Academy) Dec. 11.

ROGER HODGSON

U.K.: Birmingham (Symphony Hall) May 18, London (Royal Albert Hall) May 20 and 21.

SHAWN MENDES

U.K.: Glasgow (The SSE Hydro) April 27, Manchester (Arena) April 28.



SOPHIE ELLIS BEXTER

U.K.: Norwich (UEA The Waterfront) Feb. 16, Holmfirth (Picturedome) Feb. 24.

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

U.K.: Norwich (LCR) Feb. 18.

TOKIO HOTEL

Germany: Frankfurt (Batschkapp) March 16, Cologne (E-Werk) March 24, Stuttgart (Im Wizemann) March 25, Munich (TonHalle) March 31.

TONY JOE WHITE

Germany: Wuppertal (Live Club Barmen) Nov. 6.

Special concerts and shows

AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2016

Germany: Hameln (Rattenfänger Halle) Oct. 14 & 15.

BLACKPOOL MUSIC FESTIVAL

U.K.: Blackpool (Wintergardens) Oct. 6-9.

KNOCKDOWN FESTIVAL

Germany: Karlsruhe (Schwarzwaldhalle) Dec. 18.

KNOCK OUT FESTIVAL

Germany: Karlsruhe (Schwarzwaldhalle) Dec. 17.

PULS OPEN AIR

Germany: Kaltenberg (Schloss) June 9-10.

ROCKIGES FEST

Germany: Cologne (Palladium) Dec. 26.

RUHRPOTT METAL MEETING 2016

Germany: Oberhausen (Turbinenhalle) Dec. 2 & 3.



SOUNDCLASH FESTIVAL

U.K.: Ringwood (Somerly House) Oct. 1 & 2.

SYNDICATE FESTIVAL 2016

Germany: Dortmund (Westfalenhalle) Oct. 1.

THE IRISH FOLK FESTIVAL

Germany: Stuttgart (Theaterhaus am Pragsattel) Nov. 6.



WINTER BEATS

Germany: Ingolstadt (Saturn Arena) Jan. 17.

On-base shows and theater

Shows

Ansbach, Germany: Terrace Playhouse presents “The Sound of Music” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 and Dec. 2 & 3 at Bldg 5091, Bleidorn housing; DSN (314) 468-7636, CIV +49 (0)981-183-7636.

Kaiserslautern, Germany: KMC Onstage presents “The Addams Family Musical” 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 29, and 3 p.m. Oct. 16, 23, 30 at Bldg. 3232, Kleber Kaserne; DSN 314-483-6626.

Stuttgart, Germany: Stuttgart Theatre Centre presents “The Mousetrap” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 and 3 p.m. Oct. 16, 23 & 30 at Bldg 3320, Kelley Barracks; DSN (314) 421-3055, CIV +49 (0) 711-729-3055.

Vicenza, Italy: Soldiers’ Theatre presents “Music Café - Music Jam Night” 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Bldg. 11, Caserma Ederle; DSN 634-7281, CIV (+39) (0)44-471-7281.