Recently announced concerts, shows and theater
By MARCUS KLÖCKNER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 21, 2016
Events are from the websites pollstar.com; eventim.de; and euroteam.info.
Recently announced concerts
BONNIE TYLER
Germany: Nuremberg (Meistersingerhalle) Nov. 8, Ulm (Maritim) Nov. 14.
ELTON JOHN
U.K.: Newcastle (Metro Radio Arena) Dec. 3.
JOE BONAMASSA
Germany: Stuttgart (Porsche-Arena) May 5, Baden-Baden (Festspielhaus) May 8, Hamburg (Barclaycard Arena) May 10, Düsseldorf (Mitsubishi Electric Halle) May 12, Munich (Olympiahalle) May 20.
LUKAS GRAHAM
Germany: Düsseldorf (Mitsubishi Electric Halle) March 13, Frankfurt (Jahrhunderthalle) March 15, Munich (Zenith) March 16; Austria: Vienna (Gasometer) March 18.
PAUL YOUNG
U.K.: Wakefield (Warehouse 23) Dec. 7, Manchester (Academy) Dec. 11.
ROGER HODGSON
U.K.: Birmingham (Symphony Hall) May 18, London (Royal Albert Hall) May 20 and 21.
SHAWN MENDES
U.K.: Glasgow (The SSE Hydro) April 27, Manchester (Arena) April 28.
SOPHIE ELLIS BEXTER
U.K.: Norwich (UEA The Waterfront) Feb. 16, Holmfirth (Picturedome) Feb. 24.
TAKING BACK SUNDAY
U.K.: Norwich (LCR) Feb. 18.
TOKIO HOTEL
Germany: Frankfurt (Batschkapp) March 16, Cologne (E-Werk) March 24, Stuttgart (Im Wizemann) March 25, Munich (TonHalle) March 31.
TONY JOE WHITE
Germany: Wuppertal (Live Club Barmen) Nov. 6.
Special concerts and shows
AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2016
Germany: Hameln (Rattenfänger Halle) Oct. 14 & 15.
BLACKPOOL MUSIC FESTIVAL
U.K.: Blackpool (Wintergardens) Oct. 6-9.
KNOCKDOWN FESTIVAL
Germany: Karlsruhe (Schwarzwaldhalle) Dec. 18.
KNOCK OUT FESTIVAL
Germany: Karlsruhe (Schwarzwaldhalle) Dec. 17.
PULS OPEN AIR
Germany: Kaltenberg (Schloss) June 9-10.
ROCKIGES FEST
Germany: Cologne (Palladium) Dec. 26.
RUHRPOTT METAL MEETING 2016
Germany: Oberhausen (Turbinenhalle) Dec. 2 & 3.
SOUNDCLASH FESTIVAL
U.K.: Ringwood (Somerly House) Oct. 1 & 2.
SYNDICATE FESTIVAL 2016
Germany: Dortmund (Westfalenhalle) Oct. 1.
THE IRISH FOLK FESTIVAL
Germany: Stuttgart (Theaterhaus am Pragsattel) Nov. 6.
WINTER BEATS
Germany: Ingolstadt (Saturn Arena) Jan. 17.
On-base shows and theater
Shows
Ansbach, Germany: Terrace Playhouse presents “The Sound of Music” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 and Dec. 2 & 3 at Bldg 5091, Bleidorn housing; DSN (314) 468-7636, CIV +49 (0)981-183-7636.
Kaiserslautern, Germany: KMC Onstage presents “The Addams Family Musical” 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 29, and 3 p.m. Oct. 16, 23, 30 at Bldg. 3232, Kleber Kaserne; DSN 314-483-6626.
Stuttgart, Germany: Stuttgart Theatre Centre presents “The Mousetrap” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 and 3 p.m. Oct. 16, 23 & 30 at Bldg 3320, Kelley Barracks; DSN (314) 421-3055, CIV +49 (0) 711-729-3055.
Vicenza, Italy: Soldiers’ Theatre presents “Music Café - Music Jam Night” 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Bldg. 11, Caserma Ederle; DSN 634-7281, CIV (+39) (0)44-471-7281.
