Recently announced concerts, shows and theater
By MARCUS KLÖCKNER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 28, 2016
Events are from the websites pollstar.com; eventim.de; and euroteam.info.
Recently announced concerts
ADAM ANT
U.K.: London (Roundhouse) Dec. 18, Newcastle (Metro Radio Arena) May 5, Edingburgh (Playhouse) May 5, Glasgow (Royal Concert Hall) May 7, Manchester (The Bridgewater Hall) May 9, Birmingham (Symphony Hall) May 12, Bristol (Hippodrome) May 14, Plymouth (Pavilions) May 16, London (Royal Albert Hall) May 17, Brighton (Brighton Centre) May 18, Bournemouth (Bournemouth International Centre) May 20, Leicester (De Montfort Hall) May 21, Ipswich (Regent Theatre) May 22, Leeds (first direct arena) May 27, Nottingham (Royal Centre) May 28.
ALAN PARSONS PROJECT
Germany: Frankfurt (Alte Oper) May 16, Stuttgart (Liederhalle Beethovensaal) May 17, Freiburg (Konzerthaus) May 18, Ulm (Maritim Hotel) May 21, Nuremberg (Meistersingerhalle) May 23, Munich (Circus-Krone-Bau) May 25.
BANKS
U.K.: Manchester (Albert Hall) March 10, Glasgow (O2 ABC) March 11, London (Roundhouse) March 13.
CHASE AND STATUS
U.K.: York (Barbican Centre) Oct. 8.
CULTURE CLUB
Germany: London (The SSE Arena) Dec. 14.
JAMIE LEE
Germany: Cologne (Bahnhof Ehrenfeld) April 18, Frankfurt (Zoom) April 19, Stuttgart (Im Wizemann) April 20.
JOSE CARRERAS
Germany: Frankfurt (Alte Oper) Jan. 15.
KAISER CHIEFS
U.K.: Bournemouth (International Centre) Feb. 24, Barclaycard (Birmingham) Feb. 25, Brighton (The Brighton Centre) Feb. 28, London (The O2) March 1.
RAINHARD FENDERICH
Germany: Frankfurt (Jahrhunderthalle) Feb. 13, Regensburg (Donau-Arena) Feb. 14, Nuremberg (Arena Nürnberger Versicherung) Feb. 15, Ludwigshafen (Friedrich-Ebert-Halle) March 9; Austria: Vienna (Stadthalle) Feb. 17, Salzburg (Salzburgarena) March 2, Linz (Tips Arena) March 3, Graz (Stadthalle) March 4.
THUNDER
U.K.: London (Apollo) March 28.
Special concerts and shows
AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2016
Germany: Hameln (Rattenfänger Halle) Oct. 14 & 15.
BLACKPOOL MUSIC FESTIVAL
U.K.: Blackpool (Wintergardens) Oct. 6-9.
HURRICANE FESTIVAL
Germany: Scheesel (Eichenring) June 23-25.
KNOCKDOWN FESTIVAL
Germany: Karlsruhe (Schwarzwaldhalle) Dec. 18.
KNOCK OUT FESTIVAL
Germany: Karlsruhe (Schwarzwaldhalle) Dec. 17.
PULS OPEN AIR
Germany: Kaltenberg (Schloss) June 9-10.
ROCKIGES FEST
Germany: Cologne (Palladium) Dec. 26.
RUHRPOTT METAL MEETING 2016
Germany: Oberhausen (Turbinenhalle) Dec. 2 & 3.
SOUNDCLASH FESTIVAL
U.K.: Ringwood (Somerly House) Oct. 1 & 2.
SYNDICATE FESTIVAL 2016
Germany: Dortmund (Westfalenhalle) Oct. 1.
THE IRISH FOLK FESTIVAL
Germany: Stuttgart (Theaterhaus am Pragsattel) Nov. 6.
WINTER BEATS
Germany: Ingolstadt (Saturn Arena) Jan. 17.
On-base shows and theater
Auditions
Vicenza, Italy: Soldiers’ Theatre holds musical auditions “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Bldg. 11, Caserma Ederle; DSN 634-7281, CIV (+39) (0)44-471-7281.
Shows
Ansbach, Germany: Terrace Playhouse presents “The Sound of Music” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 and Dec. 2 & 3 at Bldg 5091, Bleidorn housing; DSN (314) 468-7636, CIV +49 (0)981-183-7636.
Kaiserslautern, Germany: KMC Onstage presents “The Addams Family Musical” 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 27 & 29, and 3 p.m. Oct. 16, 23 & 30 at Bldg. 3232, Kleber Kaserne; DSN 314-483-6626.
Stuttgart, Germany: Stuttgart Theatre Centre presents “The Mousetrap” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 and 3 p.m. Oct. 16, 23 & 30 at Bldg 3320, Kelley Barracks; DSN (314) 421-3055, CIV +49 (0) 711-729-3055.
Vicenza, Italy: Soldiers’ Theatre presents “Music Café Jam Night” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Bldg. 11, Caserma Ederle; DSN 634-7281, CIV (+39) (0)44-471-7281.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!