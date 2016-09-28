Recently announced concerts, shows and theater

Events are from the websites pollstar.com; eventim.de; and euroteam.info.

Recently announced concerts



ADAM ANT

U.K.: London (Roundhouse) Dec. 18, Newcastle (Metro Radio Arena) May 5, Edingburgh (Playhouse) May 5, Glasgow (Royal Concert Hall) May 7, Manchester (The Bridgewater Hall) May 9, Birmingham (Symphony Hall) May 12, Bristol (Hippodrome) May 14, Plymouth (Pavilions) May 16, London (Royal Albert Hall) May 17, Brighton (Brighton Centre) May 18, Bournemouth (Bournemouth International Centre) May 20, Leicester (De Montfort Hall) May 21, Ipswich (Regent Theatre) May 22, Leeds (first direct arena) May 27, Nottingham (Royal Centre) May 28.

ALAN PARSONS PROJECT

Germany: Frankfurt (Alte Oper) May 16, Stuttgart (Liederhalle Beethovensaal) May 17, Freiburg (Konzerthaus) May 18, Ulm (Maritim Hotel) May 21, Nuremberg (Meistersingerhalle) May 23, Munich (Circus-Krone-Bau) May 25.

BANKS

U.K.: Manchester (Albert Hall) March 10, Glasgow (O2 ABC) March 11, London (Roundhouse) March 13.

CHASE AND STATUS

U.K.: York (Barbican Centre) Oct. 8.

CULTURE CLUB

Germany: London (The SSE Arena) Dec. 14.

JAMIE LEE

Germany: Cologne (Bahnhof Ehrenfeld) April 18, Frankfurt (Zoom) April 19, Stuttgart (Im Wizemann) April 20.

JOSE CARRERAS

Germany: Frankfurt (Alte Oper) Jan. 15.

KAISER CHIEFS

U.K.: Bournemouth (International Centre) Feb. 24, Barclaycard (Birmingham) Feb. 25, Brighton (The Brighton Centre) Feb. 28, London (The O2) March 1.

RAINHARD FENDERICH

Germany: Frankfurt (Jahrhunderthalle) Feb. 13, Regensburg (Donau-Arena) Feb. 14, Nuremberg (Arena Nürnberger Versicherung) Feb. 15, Ludwigshafen (Friedrich-Ebert-Halle) March 9; Austria: Vienna (Stadthalle) Feb. 17, Salzburg (Salzburgarena) March 2, Linz (Tips Arena) March 3, Graz (Stadthalle) March 4.

THUNDER

U.K.: London (Apollo) March 28.

Special concerts and shows

AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2016

Germany: Hameln (Rattenfänger Halle) Oct. 14 & 15.

BLACKPOOL MUSIC FESTIVAL

U.K.: Blackpool (Wintergardens) Oct. 6-9.

HURRICANE FESTIVAL

Germany: Scheesel (Eichenring) June 23-25.

KNOCKDOWN FESTIVAL

Germany: Karlsruhe (Schwarzwaldhalle) Dec. 18.

KNOCK OUT FESTIVAL

Germany: Karlsruhe (Schwarzwaldhalle) Dec. 17.

PULS OPEN AIR

Germany: Kaltenberg (Schloss) June 9-10.

ROCKIGES FEST

Germany: Cologne (Palladium) Dec. 26.

RUHRPOTT METAL MEETING 2016

Germany: Oberhausen (Turbinenhalle) Dec. 2 & 3.



SOUNDCLASH FESTIVAL

U.K.: Ringwood (Somerly House) Oct. 1 & 2.

SYNDICATE FESTIVAL 2016

Germany: Dortmund (Westfalenhalle) Oct. 1.

THE IRISH FOLK FESTIVAL

Germany: Stuttgart (Theaterhaus am Pragsattel) Nov. 6.



WINTER BEATS

Germany: Ingolstadt (Saturn Arena) Jan. 17.

On-base shows and theater

Auditions

Vicenza, Italy: Soldiers’ Theatre holds musical auditions “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Bldg. 11, Caserma Ederle; DSN 634-7281, CIV (+39) (0)44-471-7281.

Shows

Ansbach, Germany: Terrace Playhouse presents “The Sound of Music” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 and Dec. 2 & 3 at Bldg 5091, Bleidorn housing; DSN (314) 468-7636, CIV +49 (0)981-183-7636.

Kaiserslautern, Germany: KMC Onstage presents “The Addams Family Musical” 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 27 & 29, and 3 p.m. Oct. 16, 23 & 30 at Bldg. 3232, Kleber Kaserne; DSN 314-483-6626.

Stuttgart, Germany: Stuttgart Theatre Centre presents “The Mousetrap” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 and 3 p.m. Oct. 16, 23 & 30 at Bldg 3320, Kelley Barracks; DSN (314) 421-3055, CIV +49 (0) 711-729-3055.

Vicenza, Italy: Soldiers’ Theatre presents “Music Café Jam Night” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Bldg. 11, Caserma Ederle; DSN 634-7281, CIV (+39) (0)44-471-7281.