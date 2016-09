On-base activities

The massive ferris wheel at Odaiba, Japan, stands 115 meters tall. At night, it's illuminated in 13 patterns. A ride takes about 16 minutes. Hiroshi Chida/Stars and Stripes

Events are as accurate as possible at press time. Since times or event schedules can change, please verify events before attending.

Japan

ATSUGI

Events

Sept. 20, 6-9 p.m., Uncle Kracker in concert, Taylor Field, if rain, Trilogy at 7 p.m., adults only; Oct. 7, 12 & 15, Moonlight Madness Softball; Oct. 8, 6 p.m., SIXX A.M. in concert, Trilogy, ages 18+; Oct. 14, Parmalee in Concert; Captain’s Cup 10K; Captain’s Cup 19k run, Halsey Gym, sign up at 11 a.m., run starts at noon, call 264-3619; Oct. 21, Zombie 5K; Nov. 11, 16 & 21, Captain’s Cup Basketball; Nov. 11, 17 & 25, Turkey Bowl Flag Football; Nov. 23 & 30, Dec. 3, Winter Classic Soccer; Nov. 25, Turkey 5K; Dec. 17, Jingle Bell Jog 5K.

Tours, 264-3786/3770

Sept. 24, 3 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Kyoto sightseeing, $95 adults, $75 ages 6-11, $65 ages 3-5; 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Kamogawa Sea World, $27 transportation only; Sept. 25, 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Nikko hike, $48 ages 4+; 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Yunessun Hakone Spa, $37 adults, $32 ages 3-11, $20 ages 2 & younger; Oct. 1, 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Disney, $19 transportation only; Oct. 2, 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Nagashima Amusement Park, $50 transportation only; 8:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m., New Sanno Hotel brunch & Ninja Exhibition; Oct. 8, 4 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Aizu Wakamatsu sightseeing, $60 adults, $50 ages 6-15, $40 ages 4 & 5; 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Fuji sightseeing, $42 adults, $30 ages 6-11, $25 ages 5 & younger, $5 Blue Jacket; Oct. 9, 3 a.m.-10 p.m., Takayama Autumn Festival & sightseeing, $65 adults, $43 ages 4-11, $30 ages 3 & younger; Oct. 10, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Mother Farmland, $40 adults, $29 ages 4-12, $17 ages 3 & younger; Oct. 16, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Mount Takao hike, $30 adults, $20 ages 5-11; Oct. 17, 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Nikko 1000 Samurai & Toshogu Shrine, $55 adults, $40 ages 6-11, $35 ages 4 & 5, $10 Blue Jacket; Oct. 22, 3 a.m.-11 p.m., Kyoto sightseeing & Jidai Festival, $95 adults, $75 ages 6-11, $65 ages 3-5; 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Mount Fuji to 5th Station hike, $45; Oct. 23, Osaka sightseeing, $95 adults, $80 ages 12-17, $70 ages 6-11, $58 ages 4 & 5; Oct. 29, 1 a.m.-11 p.m., Sendai sightseeing, $100 adults, $90 ages 5-17; 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Tokyo sightseeing, $45 adults, $30 ages 6-11, $25 ages 5 & younger; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Asahi Beer, Saijoji Temple & Odawara Castle, $35 adults, $23 ages 6-15, $17 ages 5 & younger; Oct. 30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., mandarin orange picking & Izu Animal Kingdom, $43 adults, $37 ages 6-12, $30 ages 5 & younger; 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Enoshima sightseeing & Aquarium, $48 adults, $27 ages 6-11, $30 ages 3-5, $23 ages 2 & younger, $20 Blue Jacket.

Liberty

Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Chigiri-e; Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Ikebana; Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-noon, Shodo.

CAMP FUJI

Marine and Family Services, 224-8624

Sept. 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Money Management; Sept. 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Choosing A Major; Tue., 2-3 p.m., Military Tuition Assistance Brief; Fri., 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Dantes Examination/Testing Proctoring.

MCCS Trips and Recreation, 224-8657

Tue., 5:30-9:30 p.m., shuttle to bowling alley; Wed., 6:30-9:30 p.m., hot springs trip; 6:30-10:30 p.m. shuttle to bowling alley.

SASEBO

Events

Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbus Day Bowling, $1 per game and $1 shoe rental; Nov. 5, Mom & Son Bowling Challenge, $9 mother, $9 son ages 10+, $5 son ages 6-9, free son ages 5 & younger, open to all CFAS, register by Nov. 7.

Liberty, 252-3756

Sept. 20, 6-8 p.m., Shindig in the Barracks, free.

Tours, 252-3433

Sept. 24, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Nabegataki Waterfall & Yusuikyo Adventure, $55; Sept. 25, 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m., Nagasaki City day tour, $44 adults, $38 juniors, $32 children/infant; Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Unzen Adventure, $40 adults, $35 junior/children, $10 infant; Oct. 2, 8:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Hirado City day tour, $35 adult, $30 junior/children/infant; Oct. 8, 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Shrines & Temples in Fukuoka, $45, $5 Blue Jacket; Oct. 15, 7:45 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Greenland Amusement Park, &60 adult/junior, $47 children/infant; Oct. 16, 6:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m./7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m., kimono wearing experience, $70; Oct. 22, 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Waterfall of Oita, $60; Oct. 23, 8:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m., recycle shopping in Togitsu, $15; Oct. 30, 10:45 a.m.-9 p.m., Saga International Balloon Fiesta, $20.

Outdoor Adventure Center, 252-3500

Oct. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., kayak trip, $25; Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sailing Indoctrination Small Boat Course, $25; 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Nabegataki Waterfall & Yusuikyo Adventure, $55; Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., kayak classes with 99 Islands tour, $40; Oct. 15 & Nov. 26, 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m., barge fishing in Hirado Straights, $80 adult, $50 ages 13 & younger, register by Monday prior.

MISAWA

Events

Sept. 24, 8:30 p.m., comedy show: Butch Escobar & C-Dawg, Misawa Club, ages 18+, $15 members, $25 non-members, Oct. 1, 5 p.m., Oktoberfest Stein Run, Misawa Club Parking Lot, first 100 people get a free lighted stein, no registration required; 5:30 p.m., Oktoberfest with a special performance from Brass Hose Band, Tohoku Ballroom, $20 members, $25 non-members, ages 18+.

ITT, 226-3555

Sept. 22-25, Tokyo Big City getaway, $300 adults, $200 ages 4-12, $80 ages 3 & younger; Sept. 24, Matsushima, $65 adult, $55 ages 6-11, $40 ages 5 & younger; Oct. 1, Hiraizumi, $60 adults, $50 ages 6-11, $20 ages 5 & younger; Oct. 1-2, Takko Town Beef and Garlic Festival shuttle, $15 adults, $10 ages 11 & younger; Oct. 8, Hotokegaura, $50 adults, $40 ages 4-11, $30 ages 3 & younger; Morioka Zoo & Amusement Park, $35 adults, $30 ages 4-11, $20 ages 3 & younger; Oct. 15, Osorezan, $50 adults, $40 ages 6-14, $20 ages 5 & younger; Oct. 15, Sendai Mitsui Outlets & Kirin Beer Factory, $55 adults, $35 ages 4-12, $30 ages 3 & younger; Oct. 22, Kuzumaki Winery tour, $40 ages 20+; Oct. 27-30, Tokyo Big City Getaway, $300 adults, $200 ages 4-12, $80 ages 3 & younger; Tokyo Ghibli Museum, $340 adults, $230 ages 4-12, $80 ages 3 & younger; Oct. 29, Hirosaki Chrysanthemum Festival, $40 adults, $30 ages 6-11, $20 ages 5 & younger; Kakunodate Samurai Houses, $50 adults, $45 ages 6-11, $20 ages 5 & younger; Nov. 21-26, Thanksgiving Tokyo Big City Getaway, $400 adult, $300 ages 4-12, $100 ages 3 & younger; Nov. 21-27, Beijing, Xi’an & Shanghai, $2,360 adult, $2,360 ages 5-11, $1,970 ages 2-4, $490 ages 1 & younger.

Outdoor Recreation Center, 226-9378

Sept. 25, 1-8 p.m., Lake Towada dinner & cruise tour, $90 per couple; Sept. 24, Matsuminotaki Falls & mountain bike, $55 ages 16+; Discover kayaking, $35 ages 16+; Sept. 25, Cape Tappi scuba diving tour, $70 ages 12+; Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wild West: Skeet & Trap, archery and paintball, Range.

YOKOSUKA

Tours

Sept. 24, 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Mount Fuji sightseeing, $58 adults, $33 ages 6-11, $23 children, $29 Blue Jacket; 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Sumo Tournament, $68 adults, $57 ages 4-12, $11 infant, $34 Blue Jacket; 5:45 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Tsugaru Castle & Samurai Residence, $78 adults, $65 ages 12-17, $52 ages 6-11, $32 children, $39 Blue Jacket; Sept. 25, 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Fukiware Waterfall & Kokeshi doll factory, $79 adults, $63 ages 6-11, $37 ages 3-5, $28 infant, $40 Blue Jacket; 9:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Odawara Castle & Glass Forest Museum with buffet, $62 adults, $34 ages 6-11, $17 children, $31 Blue Jacket; Oct. 1, 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Ushiku Great Buddha & grape picking, $66 adults, $45 ages 3-11, $25 infant, $33 Blue Jacket; 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Hello Kitty’s Theme Park, $53 adults, $39 ages 3-17, $11 infant, $27 Blue Jacket; Oct. 2, 6:45 a.m.-7 p.m., Hakone highlights with buffet, $80 adults, $69 ages 12-17, $53 ages 6-11, $29 ages 3-5, $40 Blue Jacket; 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Yunessun Hot Spa, $45 adults, $31 ages 3-12, $14 infant, $23 Blue Jacket; Oct. 8, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Tokyo highlights, $31 adults, $20 ages 6-14, $15 children, $16 Blue Jacket; Oct. 9, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., New Sanno Hotel brunch & Kiyosumi Japanese Garden, $53 adults, $27 ages 4-12, $11 infant, $27 Blue Jacket; Oct. 10 & 16, 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Mount Fuji sightseeing, $64 adults, $36 ages 6-11, $26 children, $32 Blue Jacket; Oct. 15, 4:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Kisoji Old Post Town, $9- adults, $66 ages 6-14, $35 children, $45 Blue Jacket; 6:45 a.m.-9 p.m., Fuji-Q Highland, $81 adults, $70 ages 12-17, 459 ages 6-11, $42 children, $41 Blue Jacket; Oct. 16,5:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Mount Fuji sightseeing, $64 adults, $36 ages 6-11, $26 children, $32 Blue Jacket; 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Mother Farm & Tokyo Bay ferry cruise, $45 adults, $29 ages 6-11, $21 children, $23 Blue Jacket; Oct. 17, 5:15 a.m.-10 p.m., Nikko Autumn Samurai Costume Parade, $99 adults, $58 ages 4-11, $31 infant, $50 Blue Jacket; Oct. 22, 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Kamikochi Nature Trail, $69 adults, $48 ages 6-11, $35 children, $35 Blue Jacket; 6:15 a.m.-9 p.m., Nanadaru Hot Spring & Joren Waterfall, $68 adults, $48 ages 6-11, $32 children, $34 Blue Jacket; Oct. 23, 5:45 a.m.-9 p.m., Kokeshi Doll Factory & Glass Factory, $81 adults, $65 ages 6-11, $40 ages 3-5, $26 infant, $41 Blue Jacket; Oct. 23, 6:45 a.m.-7 p.m., Jogasaki Nature Trail & Usami Kannon, $42 adults, $29 ages 6-11, $17 children, $21 Blue Jacket; Oct. 25 & 27, 4:45 a.m.-9 p.m., Nikko sightseeing, $75 adults, $56 ages 12-14, $48 ages 6-11, $29 children, $38 Blue Jacket; Oct. 29, 4:15 a.m.-11 p.m., Goshikinuma Nature Trail & Tsuruga Castle, $78 adults, $62 ages 15-17, $53 ages 6-14, $39 Blue Jacket; 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Spa Resort Hawaiians, $68 adults, $49 ages 6-11, $36 children, $34 Blue Jacket; Oct. 30, 6:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Nishizawa Ravine hiking & winery visit, $48 adults, $33 ages 6-11, $24 children, $24 Blue Jacket; 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., New Sanno Hotel Halloween brunch & Kawasaki Halloween, $61 adults, $34 ages 4-12, $11 infant, $31 Blue Jacket; Nov. 11-13, Kyoto overnight with special maiko performance, $787 adult-single, $612 adults-twin, $564 adults-triple, $540 adult-quad, $560 ages 12-17, twin, $512 ages 12-17, triple, $488 ages 12-17, quad, $394 Blue Jacket, single, $306 Blue Jacket, twin, $282 Blue Jacket, triple, $270 Blue Jacket.

Outdoor Recreation Center, 226-5732

Sept. 25, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Beginner/intermediate rock climbing at Takatori-yama, $50, $25 Blue Jacket; Sept. 25, 4:45 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Canyoning at Minakami, $180.

Liberty, 243-7346

Sept. 20, 11:30 a.m., CFAY Galley; Sept. 21, 4 p.m., Miniature Golf Day; Sept. 23, 4 p.m., Oktoberfest: Bldg. 3333 parking area; Sept. 24, 9 p.m., Strike Out Bowling; Sept. 25, 1 p.m., kayaking adventure; 4:30 p.m., Asian Food Experience; Sept. 26, Lego Building Contest; Sept. 27, 6 p.m., September birthday; Sept. 28, 4 p.m., Barracks Bash: Bldg. 1393; Sept. 29, 6 p.m., Down to Your Last $; 6:30 p.m., 8-Ball Tourney; Sept. 30, Chewing Gum Day.

Youth Sports, 241-2952

Nov. 19, Youth Sports’ Fall Jr. Run Club, $30 ages 6-18, register through Oct. 7.

YOKOTA AIR BASE

Events

Oct. 15, Sprint Triathlon; Oct. 28, Wing Zombie Fun Chase/Tag.

Aquatic

Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., Tropical Getaway, adults only.

ITT

Sept. 24, 6 a.m.-11 p.m., Tokyo DisneySea, $90 ages 18+, $79 ages 12-17, $68 ages 4-11, $30 ages 3 & younger; Sept. 25, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Japanese baseball game at Seibu Dome: Lions vs. Hawks, $46 ages 4+; Oct. 1, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Tokyo Tsukiji Market, Meiji Shrine & Edo-Tokyo Museum, $45 ages 18+, $35 ages 13-17, $30 4-12, $30 ages 3 & younger; 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m., grape picking & Monkey Park, $60 ages 6+. $50 ages 4 & 5, $30 ages 2 & younger; Oct. 2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Enoshima Aquarium & Island, $55 ages 18+, $45 ages 15-17, $40 ages 6-14, $35 ages 3-4, $30 ages 2 & younger; Oct. 8, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Kamakura Great Buddha & Shrine, $50 ages 12+, $40 ages 6-11, $30 ages 4 & 5, $30 ages 3 & younger; 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Nagatoro River boating, steam locomotive ride & Kawagoe town, $65 ages 13+, $48 ages 6-11, $40 ages 3-5, $30 ages 2 & younger; Oct. 9, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Sunday brunch at the New Sanno Hotel & Ueno Park, $55 ages 13+, $42 ages 4-12, $30 ages 3 & younger; Oct. 10, 6 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Disneyland, $90 ages 18+, $79 ages 12-17, $68 ages 4-11, $30 ages 3 & younger; Oct. 15, 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Hakkeijima Sea Paradise Aquarium & Amusement Park, $75 ages 16+, $60 ages 6-15, $45 ages 4 & 5, $30 ages 3 & younger; Oct. 15, noon-10 p.m., Kawagoe Festival, $30; Oct. 16, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Shosenkyo Gorge Samurai Temple & Wine factory, $60 ages 13+, $30 ages 3 & younger; Oct. 17, 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Nikko Grand Autumn Festival, $65 ages 16+, $55 ages 6-15, $30 ages 3 & younger; Oct. 22, 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Shiraito Waterfall & Mount Fuji, $65 ages 12+, $50 ages 6-11, $35 ages 4 & 5, $30 ages 3 & younger; 6 a.m.-11 p.m., DisneySea, $90 ages 18+, 479 ages 12-17, $68 ages 4-11, $30 ages 3 & younger; Oct. 23, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Tokyo SkyTree & Odaiba $55 ages 18+, $50 ages 12-17, $38 ages 4 & 5, $30 ages 3 & younger; Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Yokohama China Town, Bay Cruise & Landmark Tower, $60 ages 13+, $45 ages 6-12, $35 ages 3-5, $30 ages 3 & younger; 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Nikko Edo Village Theme Park, $60 ages 13+, $45 ages 6-12, $30 ages 4 & 5, $30 ages 3 & younger; Oct. 30, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Fuji Safari Park, $62 ages 16+, $52 ages 4-15, $30 ages 3 & younger.

Outdoors, 225-4552

Sept. 24, 6 a.m.-3:30 p.m., taste of cycling at Lake Yamanaka, $20 ages 6+, sign up by Sept. 22; 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Forest Adventure ropes course, $40 ages 13+, $40 ages 9-12, sign up by Sept. 20; Oct. 1, 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m., paragliding at Asagiri Kogen, 4115 ages 13+, sign up by Sept. 27; 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Creek hiking at Nishizawa Gorge, $25 ages 10+, sign up by Sept. 27; Oct. 5, 5:30-10 p.m., indoor trampoline, $30 ages 6+, sign up by Oct. 3; Oct. 8, 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m., taste of hiking at Mount Takao, $25 ages 12+, $20 ages 5-11, sign up by Oct. 4; Oct. 9-10, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., backpacking mountaineering, $60 ages 20+, sign up by Oct. 6; Oct. 10, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., skydiving, $360 ages 20+, sign up by Oct. 6; Oct. 15, 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m., trout fishing at Shihidome, $80 ages 13+, $50 ages 7-12, sign up by Oct. 11; Oct. 15, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Forest Adventure ropes course, $50 ages 13+, $50 ages 9-12, sign up by Oct. 11; Oct. 23, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., 3 peaks trekking at Okutama, $30 ages 10+, sign up by Oct. 18; Oct. 29, 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m., bungee jumping at Sarugakyo, $115 ages 16+, sign up by Oct. 25; Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., pre-MTB race course tour at Tama Hills, $100, sign up by Oct. 27; Nov. 5, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Tour de Tama, $45 ages 13+, sign up by Nov. 1; Nov. 11, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., trout fishing at Toshimaen, Tokyo, $40 ages 13+, $20 ages 5-12, sign up by Nov. 8; Nov. 11-14, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., volunteer trip to Tohoku, $130 ages 20+, sign up by Nov. 4; Nov. 19, 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m., hiking at Mount Takao, $25 ages 12+, $20 ages 5-11, sign up by Oct. 4; Nov. 24, 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m., indoor trampoline, $30 ages 6+, sign up by Nov. 22; Nov. 25, 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m., trout fishing at Shishidome, $90 ages 13+, $60 ages 7-12, sign up by Nov. 22; Dec. 12-13, 4 a.m.-8 p.m., ski/snowboard trip to Kagura, $150 ages 18+, sign up by Dec. 9; Dec. 17-20, 5 a.m.-8 p.m., ski/snowboard instructor training course at Kagura (expert skiers/riders only), $400 ages 20+. sign up by Dec. 13; Dec. 24-26, 4 a.m.-8 p.m., ski/snowboard trip to Naeba, $380 ages 13+, $290 ages 12 & younger, sign up by Dec. 20.

CAMP ZAMA

ITT, 263-5273

Through Sept. 25, 1:40-6:30 p.m., Tokyo Sumo Tournament, 9,500 yen, 12,700 yen includes Chanko dinner.

Guam

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE

Boonie Stomps, 787-4238

Sept. 24, 9 a.m., Cetti Falls, 4 hours, 1.5 mile/very difficult.

Coral Reef Fitness Center, 366-6100

Sept. 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Health & Fitness Fair; Oct. 13, 3:30 p.m., dodgeball tournament; Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m., Haunted Nights! Family Fun Run; Nov. 16, 6 a.m., Turkey Truffle Shuffle 5K; Dec. 7, 5 p.m., Quarterly Weightlifting Challenge; Dec. 14, 6:30 a.m., Grinch Giveaway 5K.

Hot Spot, 366-2339

Sept. 20, Uno tournament; Sept. 21, Hoop Fever Tournament; 7 p.m., Sublime with Rome, Arc Light Park, free concert; Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m., Ping Pong Tournament; Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Uncle Kracker, Arc Light Park, free concert; 1:30 p.m., movie marathon (Superman).

Outdoor Recreation, 366-5204

Sept. 24, 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Island tour, $15, sign up in advance.

Palm Tree Golf Course, 366-4653

Sept. 24, 8 a.m., 2016 Palm Tree Golf Course Club Championship.

NAVAL BASE GUAM

Charles King Fitness Center, 333-2049

Oct. 10, 30 & Older Basketball league starts; Oct. 28, 6 p.m., Halloween Hustle 5K, $10.

Liberty, 564-2280

Sept. 21, 5 p.m., GPO shopping trip, free; Sept. 22, 6 p.m., Rummy Tournament; Sept. 23, 6 p.m., Bubble Soccer; Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m., hike Ritidian Coast, $5.

Okinawa

CAMP FOSTER

Events

Sept. 21, 8-11 p.m., Con Affetto, Ocean Breeze; Oct. 10, 9-10:30 p.m., Kat Deluna, Ocean Breeze, ages 18+; Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Okinawa Comic Con, Fieldhouse and Ocean Breeze.

Tours, 646-3502, www.mccsokinawa.com/tours

Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., tea ceremony with kimono dressing; 5-9:30 p.m., Shuri Castle Park Mid-Autumn Celebration; Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Northern Highlights tour; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Forest Adventure Park; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Farm and Fish Market; Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Battle sites tour; Sept. 25 & Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Spelunking tour; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Neo Park and Pineapple Park; Oct. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Kerama Island snorkeling tour; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Ocean Expo Park and Churaumi Aquarium; Oct. 7, 3:30-9:30 p.m., tea ceremony with kimono dressing; Oct. 7, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Polynesian dinner show; Oct. 8, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Fun Day at Okuma; 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Yanbaru Mangrove kayaking tour; Oct. 9, noon-8 p.m., the Naha Great Tug-of-War; Oct. 10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., northern highlights; Oct. 14, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Urashima Dinner Theater; Oct. 15, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Uruma bullfighting; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Farm and Fish Market; Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Battle sites tour; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bios on the Hill; Oct. 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 & 31, 6-10 p.m., Spooky sites tour; Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Okinawa West Coast tour; Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Japanese tea ceremony; Oct. 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Shuri Castle Festival; Nov. 11-14, Dive Ishigaki.



KINSER

Events

Sept. 23, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Con Affetto, Surfside; Oct. 29-30, Camp Kinser Festival, flea market.

FUTENMA

Events

Sept. 24, 7:15 p.m., The Band Perry live concert; Sept. 24-25, noon-9 p.m., Futenma Flight Line Fair, MCAS Futenma Flight Line.

Tours

Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Japanese tea ceremony; Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Farm and Fish Market; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., northern highlights; Sept. 25, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., spelunking tour; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Battle sites tour.

CAMP COURTNEY

Events

Sept. 22, 8-11 p.m., Con Affetto, Bayview; Oct. 6, Christmas & Holiday Festival vendor booth drawing, Taiyo Golf Club Taiyo Steakhouse; Dec. 10-11, 1-9 p.m., Christmas & Holiday Festival, commissary/PX complex.

CAMP HANSEN

Events

Sept. 20, 8-11 p.m., Con Affetto, the Palms.

Tours

Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Japanese tea ceremony; Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Farm and Fish Market; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., northern highlights; Sept. 25, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., spelunking tour; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Battle sites tour.

KADENA

ITT, 966-7333

Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Central 100 Yen shopping; Sept. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Obi’s and Kimono; Sept. 24, 9:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Okinawa Cooking 101, soba; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Expo Park & Churaumi Aquarium transportation and ticket; 3-8:30 p.m., Ladies Tea Party; Sept. 25, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Komaka Island Beach; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Battle of Okinawa; Sept. 28, 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m., Naha Fish and Farmers Market; Sept. 29, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., adults-only Battle of Okinawa; Sept. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Donburi & Thai in the Sky.; Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., mikan picking; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Valley of Gangala & Okinawa World; Oct. 2, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., In the middle of It All; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., mikan picking; Oct. 9-10, Tokashiki overnight.

Off Island Tour

Oct. 8-15, Beijing & Hong Kong; Nov. 19-26, Sydney; Nov. 22-26, Tokyo, Nov. 23-26, Beijing; Dec. 17-24 Sydney; Dec. 17-24, Vietnam & Cambodia; Dec. 22-26, Tokyo.

Okuma

Oct. 14-16, Okuma Dive Bash Package; Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m., Halloween Halls of Okuma.

Outdoor Recreation

Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., kayaking; Sept. 21, 9 am.-3 p.m., river trekking; Sept. 23, 8 a.m.-noon, snorkeling with whale sharks; Sept. 25, 8 a.m.-noon, sea kayaking @ Blue Cave; Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-noon, stand up paddle boarding; Sept. 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m., sunset kayaking; Sept. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., sea kayaking & snorkeling @ Sesoko Island.

Chibana Golf Course

Oct. 23 & 30, 7-11 a.m., Squadron Golf Outing.

Banyan Tree Golf Course

Oct. 16 & 19, 7-11 a.m., Squadron Golf Outing.

South Korea

OSAN AIR BASE

Events

Sept. 24-25, Osan Air Base Free Public Air Show; Oct. 22, 5 p.m., Osan Roktoberfest: Bon Jovi Tribute Band.

Tours, 784-4254

Sept. 20 & 21, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m., DMZ/Tunnel #3 with lunch, $55; Sept. 23, 5:30-11:30 p.m., Hard Rock Café & Seoul night tour, $35; Sept. 24, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Gozu Cave & boat ride at Chungju Lake, $55; 6 a.m.-6 p.m., hiking Mount Songri National Park, $35; 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m., DMZ/Tunnel $3 with lunch, $55; 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., DMZ/Tunnel #3 with lunch, $55; Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Seoul city tour, $40; Sept. 27 & 28, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m., DMZ/Tunnel #3 with lunch, $55; Oct. 8-10, 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Jeju Island, $480 ages 10+, sign up by Sept. 23; Oct. 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Jeondeung Temple & Aiins World, $45; 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Nami Island & the Garden of Morning Calm, $56; 6 a.m.-3 p.m., hiking Mount Gwanak, $35; Oct. 2, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Zoo at Seoul Grand Park, $30; Oct. 8, noon-11 p.m., Seoul International Fireworks Festival, $25; 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m., DMZ/Tunnel $3 includes lunch, $55; Oct. 9, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Trick Eye Museum and Gyeongbok Palace, $45; Oct. 10, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Everland Amusement Park, $50; 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Kloud Brewery & Makkeoll Factory visiting, $45; Oct. 9-10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Jinju Namgang Yudeung (Lantern) Festival; $160 per person, $240 per person-single occupation, sign up by Sept. 26; Oct. 15, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Ondal Cave & Guinsa Temple, $45; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., CPEX Mall, Aquarium and Bongeum Temple, $40; 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m./7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., DMZ/Tunnel 3 with lunch, $55; Oct. 16, 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Yangyang Salmon Festival, $40; Oct. 15-16/Oct. 22-23, 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Mount Odae National Park, $145 per person, $200 per person-single occupation, sign up by Sept. 30/Oct. 7.

Outdoor Recreation

Sept. 24, 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m., rafting the Naerincheon River, $70; Sept. 25, 5:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m., boat fishing on Gosam Lake, $70; Oct. 1, 4:30-10:30 p.m., night kayaking, Seoul’s Han River, $65; Oct. 2, 6 a.m.-5 p.m., water sports (speed boating, paratubing, blob jump, etc.), $90; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., paragliding in Danyang-si, $140; Oct. 8, 6 a.m.-5 p.m., rafting the Naerincheon River, $70; Oct. 9, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., zip-line in Yongin Recreational Forest, $90; Oct. 9-10, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., overnight backpacking/camping trek to Ipa Island, $90; Oct. 10, 5:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m., boat fishing on Gosam Lake, $70; Oct. 15, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., thrill rides (bungee jump, ejection seat & big swing), $95; Oct. 16, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., all-terrain vehicle (ATV) adventure, $90; Oct. 22, 4:30-10:30 p.m., night kayaking Seoul’s Han River, $65; Oct. 23, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., paragliding in Danyang-si, $140; Oct. 29, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., zipline in Yongin Recreational Forest, $75; Oct. 30, 5;15 a.m.-2:30 p.m., local bass fishing, $50

CAMP HUMPHREYS

Outdoor Recreation

Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Lotte World Amusement Park, $45, sign up by 1 p.m., Sept. 20.

KUNSAN

Outdoor Recreation, 782-4938

Sept. 24, 5 a.m.-10 p.m., dolphin diving at Geoje Sea World, $100 includes transportation, dolphin diving and guide.

DAEGU/CAMP WALKER/CAMP CARROLL

Mon., 10-11:30 a.m., English as Second Language class, Camp Carroll ACS conference room, Mon., 2-30:30 p.m., advanced Korean language class, Camp Carroll conference room, 765-7900.

